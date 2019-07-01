Child sex offender sent to prison for more than eight years

Please share the news











A man has appeared at York Crown Court and has been sent to prison for more than eight years for child sex offences.

On 6 June 2019, 51-year-old Roger Donald Sibley of St Johns Square, Wakefield, formerly of the Boroughbridge area, was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault against girls under the age of 13.

He was sentenced to eight years imprisonment and also issued with a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

On Thursday 27 June 2019, he again appeared at York Crown Court and pleaded guilty to two charges of making indecent photos of children and a charge of voyeurism. He was given a further two month prison sentence.

Speaking about the sentences handed to Sibley, Detective Constable Dominic Holroyd of Harrogate Criminal Investigation Department said: The hideous actions of Sibley have had an enormous impact on the victims and their families. I’m pleased that the court recognised the damage his offences have caused and have put him in his rightful place, behind bars. I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the victims and their families for the immense bravery and resilience they have shown, not only to come forward and make the report to police but also through the court proceedings. Nothing can take away the pain Sibley has caused them, but I hope that the sentence can provide them with some sense of justice and closure and helps them all to move on to more positive times. I would also urge anyone who has been the victim of sexual abuse, either recently or some time ago, to report it to police. We have specially trained officers who can help and support you and the information you provide could also help to protect other victims and help the police form a wider picture of offending. The most important thing is to not suffer alone – if you have been abused, please report it.









