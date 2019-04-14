Serious collision on the A1(M) near Leeming Bar, man left in critical condition

At 7.10am on Saturday 13 April 2019, police were called to a collision on the A1(M) southbound, just south of junction 51 at Leeming Bar. The collision involved a red Audi A1 car and a silver Hyundai IX35 car, both of which had been travelling south on the motorway.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Hyundai, a man aged 70 from the Bedale area, suffered serious injuries and was taken to James Cook Hospital by air ambulance, where he remains in a critical condition. The female passenger in the Hyundai was also taken to James Cook Hospital with suspected serious injuries, where she was treated and subsequently discharged.

The driver of the Audi, a 21-year-old woman from the Midlothian area of Scotland, was also taken to James Cook Hospital for treatment for minor injuries, but was discharged after treatment. She was arrested by police in connection with the collision and has subsequently been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The A1(M) southbound was closed until 2pm to allow emergency services to work at the scene. Traffic was diverted via the A6055 to junction 50.

Police believe that the red Audi involved had travelled from Scotland before the collision, and are appealing for anyone who saw a red Audi A1, driven by a woman with blonde hair, on the A1(M) between Midlothian and Leeming prior to the collision to contact them. In particular, officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage which may have captured the red Audi between the A1(M) in the area of Newcastle and the scene of the collision at Leeming.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Traffic Constable Chris Garbutt or Traffic Sergeant Andy Morton at North Yorkshire Police, by calling 101 and quoting reference number 12190066191.








