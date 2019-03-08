Knaresborough Charity Tractor Run in memory of Mike Spink and raising money for the Air Ambulance

The Knaresborough charity tractor run in memory of a young farmer will return this weekend.
- Sunday, 10 March 2019
- From Knaresborough to Pateley Bridge
- More than 200 tractors
- In memory of 24-year-old Mike Spink died in an accident whilst working in New Zealand
- raising money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance
The vent raised £12,000 last year and is expected to raise more this year.
Steve Brown is part of the organising team:
The main reason we started this run is that it was something that Mike loved doing. When we started the initial idea came from him from when we used to do small club runs with just a dozen or so tractors, these started in 2012.
So after Mike’s passing we wanted to show tribute to him and this is how it all started.
Mike was a strong supporter of the air ambulance so seemed very fitting to pick this as our charity. 3 years in and it seems to be growing and growing.
The media cover and support is growing each year.
The route is as follows (approximate times):
- 9am – Leave York Place, Knaresborough
- 9.45am – Pass through Burton Leonard
- 10.30am – Travel through Markington
- 11am – Sawley
- 11.30am – Grantley
- 12.15pm – Arrive in Pateley Bridge The convey will then stop for lunch at Pateley Bridge for an hour before setting off for the second leg of the tour.
- 13:30pm – Leave Pateley Bridge
- 13.45pm – Pass Toft Gate
- 14.30pm – Onto Darley from Sheepcote Lane
- 14.45pm – Pass Birstwith shop
- 15.00pm – Hampsthwaite
- 15.45pm – Arrive in Knaresborough
A selection of images from the 2018 tractor run: