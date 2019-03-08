Knaresborough Charity Tractor Run in memory of Mike Spink and raising money for the Air Ambulance

The Knaresborough charity tractor run in memory of a young farmer will return this weekend.

The vent raised £12,000 last year and is expected to raise more this year.

Steve Brown is part of the organising team:

The main reason we started this run is that it was something that Mike loved doing. When we started the initial idea came from him from when we used to do small club runs with just a dozen or so tractors, these started in 2012.



So after Mike’s passing we wanted to show tribute to him and this is how it all started.

Mike was a strong supporter of the air ambulance so seemed very fitting to pick this as our charity. 3 years in and it seems to be growing and growing.

The media cover and support is growing each year.