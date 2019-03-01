Nidd Hall helps Macmillan Cancer Support as part of long-term partnership

Nidd Hall, part of the Warner Leisure Hotels group, has helped raise half a million pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support in just two years. The money raised will go towards helping people in North Yorkshire living with cancer, and supporting loved ones who’ve been affected.

Since the partnership was announced in 2017, dedicated team and guests at Nidd Hall have been fundraising around the clock to help fund the vital work Macmillan healthcare professionals and volunteers do day in, day out. These fundraising efforts have raised £22,248 in just two years, and helped Warner Leisure Hotels reach its milestone target of £500,000 a year ahead of schedule.

As well as donating via charity boxes placed throughout the hotel, everyone at Nidd Hall have been involved in a range of inspiring fundraising activities, including regular coffee mornings hosted in the hotel’s beautiful restaurant and various ticketed events.

The total raised by Nidd Hall will go towards funding 1,112 hours of support from a Macmillan healthcare professional and enable them to help over 66 people with cancer in North Yorkshire.

Commenting on the partnership, Joe Bullock General Manager at Nidd Hall, said: We’re really proud and pleased to have contributed to the substantial amount of money raised for Macmillan Cancer Support. Our wonderful guests and team have pulled out all of the stops to help fund the vital work Macmillan does to help people suffering from cancer, and their families. Our results are a testament to the passion and commitment shown by everyone involved.

Natasha Parker, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Macmillan Cancer Support said: We would like to say a huge thank you to the team and guests at Nidd Hall for their ongoing support, and for raising this significant sum. At Macmillan we know that by 2030 the number of people living with cancer in Britain will have increased to four million, so we will need to help and support more people, making Warner’s support more valuable than ever.







