Harrogate architect appointed UK President of national industry body

The founding director of a leading firm of architects has been appointed as the National President of a top UK industry body.

Simon Parker, of seven architecture, will serve for two years at the helm of Interact Group, a national networking organisation of property and construction professionals.

Established in 1977, Interact has 26 centres across the UK and involves more than 450 industry professionals. Its structured networking forum allows forward-thinking colleagues to share expertise, form connections and promote future business growth.

Simon has been chair of Leeds Interact for the last two years. His appointment as National President was officially announced at the annual Interact National Luncheon in Pall Mall, London and will formally begin in spring next year. Simon joined 150 senior leaders from the UK construction industry at the event, along with this year’s guest speaker Mandy Hickson.

Simon said: I’m delighted to take up the position and build on the fantastic work Interact does to forge and strengthen industry relationships. Networking is key to sharing best practice and knowledge, generating business opportunities and promoting future growth in our industry. I’m looking forward to being involved in a series of events over the next two years to bring colleagues from a range of organisations together and strengthen contacts between senior professionals in our field of work.

Simon has worked in professional architecture practice for more than 15 years, during which time he has gained particular recognition within the education sector for his expertise in designing learning environments.

Recent projects for seven architecture have included redeveloping the former Archive Building as a new facility for Wakefield College, the design of the new Wirral Youth Zone for the charity Onside Youth Zones providing a safe space for Birkenhead’s young people, and the creation of a bespoke eco-home in line with Passivhaus standards.

Seven architecture is also involved in the sensitive redevelopment of the Grade II* listed Wood Street Police Station in London, the new changing pavilion and netting system at Bradford’s Park Avenue Cricket Ground and the Everyman cinema complex in Harrogate.