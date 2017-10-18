Harrogate Borough Council spend £100K to consider options for the redevelopment of Convention Centre Site

Spread the news!
Harrogate Borough Council is set to spend £100K on a business case to determine the future of the Harrogate Convention Centre.
A budget of up to £100,000 is available for the production of a number of options for the site and set out a fully evidenced Business Case for the preferred delivery route and redevelopment option.
Closing date for tender is 13 November 2017, with the work starting a little under a month later.
This announcement comes just a few months after the venue re-branded from Harrogate International Centre.
