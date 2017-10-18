Front Page Harrogate News 

Harrogate Borough Council spend £100K to consider options for the redevelopment of Convention Centre Site

Harrogate Borough Council is set to spend £100K on a business case to determine the future of the Harrogate Convention Centre.

A budget of up to £100,000 is available for the production of a number of options for the site and set out a fully evidenced Business Case for the preferred delivery route and redevelopment option.

See the tender here

Closing date for tender is 13 November 2017, with the work starting a little under a month later.

This announcement comes just a few months after the venue re-branded from Harrogate International Centre.


