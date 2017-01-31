Three women fight in Knaresborough pub toilet

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 0

Police are appealing for witnesses after a brawl amongst three women in a Knaresborough pub toilet.

It happened at The Crown Inn Public House between 11pm and 11.30pm on Friday 20 January 2017.

A female received injuries during the incident and required hospital treatment for a dislocated shoulder where she was treated and discharged following treatment.

Although two arrests have been made, Police are continuing to make enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Corrina Graham-Merrett. You can also email corrina.graham-merrett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170011838