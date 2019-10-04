Please share the news











1 Share

Loading Map.... Harrogate Convention Centre

Kings Road - Harrogate

Events Kings Road - Harrogate 53.999302 -1.540186800000015

Date/Time

Date(s) - 30/11/2019 - 02/12/2019

All Day

Location

Harrogate Convention Centre

Kings Road

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG1 5LA



Following on from the the success of last years Photo North Festival, our full programme for year two is shaping up nicely!

Taking place once again at the prestigious Harrogate Convention Centre, 30 Nov – 2nd Dec, our three main genres this year will focus on Mental Health, Politics of Food and Fashion.

World Renowned Photographers | Emerging Artists | Film Screenings | Talks | Q&A’s | Workshops | Book signings | Meet the Artist | Live Pop-up Portrait Session | Student Competition | Live music | Indie Market Stall Traders | Portfolio reviews | Food & Licensed Bar.

The Photo North team create a lively festival where everyone feels welcome and engaged and leaves feeling nourished and inspired. There’s lots to enjoy with a programme of live music, food stalls and a licensed bar. Visitors can browse the industry trade stands and book stalls or just relax with friends or make new ones.

Monday 2nd December will become our Education Day with participation and presence from education organisations and students from across the the UK.

https://www.photonorthfestival.co.uk/











Please share the news











1 Share