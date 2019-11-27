\’Lost Babes in Space!\’ pantomime

Prepare for lift off and join the Pannal Players on their journey into space this February half-term in their pun-tomime ‘Lost Babes in Space!’. It’s the year 2069. Those that can are heading for the stars to colonise outer space. One such mission is led by evil scientist Dr Gaylord Prod who seeks to claim a planet of his own. Meanwhile, a race of Space Vixens has beaten him to it. Find out what happens when these two civilisations collide in this out of this world production. Performances run every evening at 7.30 pm from Wednesday 19th to Saturday 22nd February with a Saturday matinee at 2.30 pm at Pannal Village Hall, Harrogate. Tickets are £7 for adults and £3 for primary school age children and are available online at https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/lostbabesinspace

All proceeds to The Joanna Luty Memorial fund supporting teenagers affected by cancer.

Facebook: @PannalPanto, Twitter: @PannalPanto, Instagram @pannalpanto


