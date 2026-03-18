Wanted Harrogate man, William Rutherford

William Rutherford, 28 is wanted on recall to prison.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Rutherford and police are now appealing for help to find him.

Rutherford could be in the Harrogate area, but he also has links to Nottingham.

He is described as a white man, approximately 5 foot 2 in height with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see or have information as to him current whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting of Rutherford, please call 999.

Please quote reference number 12260040715 when providing any information.