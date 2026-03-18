Tom Gordon MP Raises Concerns Over New GP Contract Following Visit to Harrogate Surgery

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon has raised concerns in Parliament about the Government’s proposed changes to GP contracts, following a recent visit to a local Harrogate practice.

During a half-day visit to Spa Surgery, Tom met with practice managers, GPs, partners, reception staff and nurses to hear firsthand about the pressures facing primary care services in the area. The visit highlighted serious concerns about the impact of the proposed contract on patient care, staffing, and the long-term sustainability of local GP services.

Under the changes, GP practices will be required to remain open until 6:30pm and continue taking calls and online consultations throughout the day. However, local leaders warned that the funding uplift does not cover the cost of these additional hours, at a time when many practices are already struggling to recruit staff and GP partners are barely breaking even.

Tom Gordon MP said: GPs in Harrogate are already under immense pressure, and these changes risk pushing them even further. They are being asked to do more, for longer, without the resources or workforce to make it possible. That is simply not sustainable.

During the visit, staff raised concerns that the contract will strip away the flexibility practices need to respond to local demand. They warned it could undermine continuity of care, particularly for patients with long-term and complex conditions, by forcing a greater focus on same-day appointments and urgent triage.

Staff also raised concerns that new rules on how funding must be spent will prevent practices from using a wider mix of healthcare professionals, such as pharmacists and advanced clinical practitioners, who currently play a vital role in easing GP workloads and delivering specialist care.

Tom added: One-size-fits-all solutions simply do not work in primary care. Local teams know their patients best, and they must have the freedom to design services around their communities. Our local GPs and their teams are doing an extraordinary job under incredibly difficult circumstances. They care deeply about their patients, including some of the most vulnerable in our community. The Government must listen to them and ensure they have the flexibility, certainty and resources they need to deliver the care patients deserve.

The practice also warned of growing pressures from gaps in mental health provision, with GPs increasingly supporting patients in crisis due to a lack of specialist services. This is placing additional strain on already overstretched staff and limiting the time available for other patients.

Further concerns were raised about the short-term and uncertain nature of GP contracts, often issued with little notice, making it difficult for practices to plan services, invest in staff, or adopt new technology.