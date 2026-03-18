Out of this world cast have fun in the rehearsal room as they explore Planet Omar together

Five actors crowded around a table in a rehearsal room. The table is covered in bottles and papers and one of the cast is holding a puppet of a little boy.

Award-winning playwright Asif Khan brings Zanib Mian’s beloved children’s books to life in world premiere production from Leeds Playhouse, in association with Unicorn Theatre and Birmingham Rep.

Joyful new behind-the-scenes images show the magic happening in the Planet Omar rehearsal room. They beautifully reflect the dynamic and delightfully chaotic world of the 8-year-old accidental trouble magnet in Zanib Mian’s beloved series of books.

Music, puppets and mayhem bring together a dynamic story brought to the stage for the first time in an adaptation by Bradford playwright Asif Khan.

The original Planet Omar: Accidental Trouble Magnet book is published by Hachette Children’s Group from whom Leeds Playhouse acquired the stage rights.

Directed by Sameena Hussain, this playful family-friendly show enjoys its world premiere in the Courtyard Theatre at Leeds Playhouse from 7 – 25 April before transferring to the Unicorn Theatre from 21 May – 7 June and Birmingham Rep from 17 – 21 June.

Director Sameena Hussain said: We’re having so much fun in the rehearsal room; playing, exploring and creating together. Planet Omar centres the power of friendship, imagination and kindness, and that is reflected in the work we’re doing. We’re tantalisingly close to being able to share this big-hearted, funny and joyful show with audiences – it’s so thrilling to imagine families and friends all coming together for this life-affirming experience.

Justin Kendal-Sadiq, who will be familiar to young audiences from his role as Andy Stevens in CBBC’s BAFTA-winning Secret Life of Boys, plays Omar, an eight-year-old with a wild imagination, a big heart and a knack for getting into trouble.

Completing the cast are Umar Butt (A Teaspoon of Shampoo, Theatre in the Mill; The Jungle Book, Theatre by the Lake; Macbeth, Proteus Theatre Company) as Dad; Izzy Coward (As You Like It, Northern Broadsides; Decades 1980s: Nicer Than Orange Squash, Leeds Playhouse; Macbeth, Grange Theatre) as Charlie; Emaan Durrani (Jealous People are Ugly People, BBC Three) is making her professional stage debut as Daniel/Maryam; Joanna Holden (Pride & Prejudice, Bolton Octagon; Brassed Off, Stephen Joseph Theatre; Pinocchio, Hull Truck) as Mrs Rodgers/Mrs Hutchinson; and Aizah Khan (Life of Pi, UK & International Tour; Bradford Rise, City Of Culture 2025; WILD, UK Tour) as Mum.

The full creative team includes Adaptor Asif Khan; Director Sameena Hussain; Set, Costume & Puppet Design/Puppet Director Nikki Charlesworth; Lighting Designer Sam Osborne; Sound Designer & Composer Helen Skiera; Associate Lighting Designer Ryan Dunnett; Movement Director Zoe Katsilerou; Fight Director Kenan Ali; and Casting Director Lucy Casson CDG.

The first book in Zanib Mian’s Planet Omar series was illustrated by Nasaya Mafaridik and published in 2019 by Hachette Children’s Group. Her award-winning children’s stories have been praised for their blend of humour, authentic Muslim representation, and adventure. Planet Omar: Operation Kind was selected for World Book Day in 2021, Planet Omar: Accidental Trouble Magnet was chosen as CBBC’s Book of the Month in June 2019 and the series is frequently recommended alongside bestselling titles like Tom Gates and Diary of a Wimpy Kid, positioning it as a must-read for young fans of humorous, illustrated fiction.

Planet Omar is perfect for families and school groups. This adaptation is a powerful reminder that imagination can be a superpower, and that friendship and understanding can change the world.

Listings information

A production by Leeds Playhouse, in association with the Unicorn Theatre and Birmingham Rep

Planet Omar

Based on the book by Zanib Mian

Adapted by Asif Khan

Age guide 7+

Leeds Playhouse

7 – 25 April

Press night: Fri 10 Apr, 6pm

Unicorn Theatre

21 May – 7 Jun

Birmingham Rep

17 – 21 Jun

ACCESS PERFORMANCES

Leeds Playhouse

Audio Described + Touch Tour: Wed 22 Apr, 1pm; Thu 23 Apr, 6pm

BSL interpreted: Fri 10 Apr, 6pm; Sat 18 Apr, 1.30pm

Captioned: Sat 18 Apr, 1.30pm; Tue 21 Apr, 6pm

Access productions at Leeds Playhouse are sponsored by Principal and Access Partner Irwin Mitchell