Mayor’s Movement Activity and Sport Fund supports local projects to help communities get active

Residents across York and North Yorkshire will soon see new opportunities to get active, thanks to the first round of funding from the mayor’s movement, activity and sport fund.

49 projects have been awarded, with a total investment of more than £1m, to support local organisations, community groups and charities, for people of all ages to move more, enjoy the outdoors and improve their wellbeing.

The fund focuses on tackling inequalities, supporting early intervention and improve wellbeing

David Skaith, mayor of York and North Yorkshire said: Sport changed my life and saved my life, I want more people to have the same opportunities to lead more active lives, improving their physical and mental health. That’s why we’re investing over £1 million into 49 projects across the region. From Grassington to Scarborough, we’re ensuring that people of all ages and abilities have the opportunity to lead more active lives. Movement, activity, and sport play a huge role in improving mental health and tackling social isolation. I can’t wait to get out and see the impact of these investments first-hand as we prepare for our next round of funding.

Working alongside North Yorkshire Sport, the projects are regionwide, from countywide cycling workshops to new community sports facilities in York and Scarborough.

The North Yorkshire Sport Active Communities Team said: We’re really excited to see the passion and commitment for improving access to movement, activity and sport across North Yorkshire. This investment will see organisations work with communities to increase engagement in movement. From new and updated facilities to targeted rural projects in Settle, disability sports programmes in Selby, and supporting carers on the coast. This fund is the start of a journey towards better access to opportunities, more confident communities and stronger relationships between organisations across the county.

Projects supported this year include a new pump track in Grassington for safer local cycling, Ryedale’s first accessible Rebound Therapy service at Norton College, a fully inclusive bike park in Richmond, and upgrades to community sports spaces such as Wombleton’s multi‑use games area and Ingleby Arncliffe’s dedicated children’s cycle track.

Amongst the organisations celebrating funding are Wetwheels Yorkshire, which will make sea fishing fully accessible for disabled people across the region using a specially adapted powerboat.

Pete Richardson, Wetwheels Yorkshire said: Through enabling people with even the most profound disabilities to participate in sea fishing this project, delivered by Wetwheels Yorkshire, will improve mental health, independence, and community belonging. Families will see loved ones achieving what once seemed impossible, building pride, resilience, and joy.

Hillside Scout Group will purchase its own archery equipment, allowing 70 young people across Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers to take part in regular, confidence-building sessions.