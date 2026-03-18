Little Bird Artisan Market returns to Ripon this Sunday

The city of Ripon is set to bloom this month as spring lands in Yorkshire and the popular Ripon Artisan Market returns to the Market Place on Sunday, 22 March 2026.

Organised by Little Bird Made, the event promises a curated outdoor shopping experience that celebrates the very best of Yorkshire’s independent makers, bakers, and creators. From 10am, the picturesque marketplace will be transformed into a vibrant hub of local commerce.

Visitors can expect a diverse range of high-quality goods, including botanical skincare, handcrafted soaps, bespoke homeware, and artisan crafts. The market also caters to dog owners with a dedicated selection of gourmet pet treats and accessories. Whether you’re searching for a unique gift or stocking up on artisan treats for the perfect Sunday evening, from handcrafted fudge and cakes to savory delicacies, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Jackie Crozier, Managing Director of Little Bird Made says: We absolutely love returning to Ripon each month, it is our home base and where the Little Bird journey began in 2018. The support from our local communities, as well as tourists to the region, is always incredible. This support allows our amazing artisan traders to continue pursuing their dreams. So why not come down from 10am, support local Yorkshire businesses, and enjoy a beautiful day out in the City of Ripon. We can’t wait to welcome you all.

Cathy Barnes, owner of Hollingate Crafts says: We’re really excited to be trading in the city of Ripon again. Little Bird markets are a wonderful way to connect with people who appreciate handmade pieces. It’s always special to be part of events that celebrate independent makers in such a beautiful and historic setting.

The Ripon Artisan market will take place on the fourth Sunday of each month throughout 2026.