IT solutions firm becomes first sponsor of new Harrogate College

Techbuyer has become the first sponsor of Harrogate College’s £22m new campus.

The sustainable IT solutions firm, which has its headquarters at Hornbeam Park, already works closely with the college on everything from student visits and joint projects to guest talks and work placements.

It has also joined the Employer Board, which was set up to let local businesses collaborate with the college to ensure the curriculum is delivering the courses and skills the region needs.

Techbuyer has now become the first sponsor of the under-construction new campus which is set to open, furnished with state-of-the-art equipment to meet North Yorkshire’s priority skills needs, in early 2027.

The sponsorship will lead to one of the college’s digital rooms receiving Techbuyer branding, and to the company committing to two visits per year to talk to students.

CEO of Techbuyer Europe, Steve Sexton, said: We’re incredibly proud to be the first business sponsor of the college’s new building; this reflects our long-term commitment to education and skills development in the area. Access to high-quality learning environments and current technology will help ensure students gain hands-on experience that mirrors the workplace. We believe the new building will become a hub for innovation and industry engagement, and help create clear pathways from education into skilled employment.

Techbuyer Europe’s Head of Marketing, Katie Fraser‑Smith, said: We see this sponsorship as part of an ongoing partnership. From the outset, we’ve been impressed by the college’s commitment to equipping students with practical, industry-relevant skills. We’ve been pleased to offer a range of opportunities to students, including work experience placements, careers talks, and insight sessions into our industry. These give them valuable exposure to real working environments and help bridge the gap between education and employment. We’re especially proud that two students who completed work experience with us have since gone on to secure permanent roles within our company. That’s a fantastic outcome for them and for us, and demonstrates the value of early engagement.

The college’s new main building will be fitted with high-end kit, including a Virtual Reality studio and eight digital suites, to ensure it can keep pace with advances in technology.

Other new facilities will include a full replica hospital ward, an advanced construction centre and a renewable energy technology base.

Principal Danny Wild said: It is great to welcome one of our key partners and neighbours, Techbuyer, as the first sponsor of our new college building. The company provides so many fantastic opportunities for our students and we have already achieved some great things together. We look forward to further developing this very rewarding working relationship as we move forward into an exciting new chapter for both the college and the region.

Businesses interested in becoming a sponsor of Harrogate College, which brings with it a range of promotional opportunities and benefits, should e-mail: Lynn-Yang.Liu@harrogate.ac.uk.