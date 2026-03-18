Harrogate McDonald’s reopens after a redesign

McDonald’s in Harrogate, which is owned and operated by local Franchisee Tom Atherton, has reopened after a ‘Convenience of the Future’ redesign, which they say promises to deliver a better customer experience.

There is a new restaurant layout with new technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

The dining area has been completely refreshed with a brighter, more contemporary and open plan look creating a lighter, more open space for customers to enjoy. Four individual kiosks have been upgraded to back‑to‑back units for a smoother ordering experience, and all in‑store displays are now fully digital resulting in a cleaner, more modern environment.

Local McDonald’s Franchisee, Tom Atherton, who owns and operates six McDonald’s restaurants in North Yorkshire, said: I’m proud to reinvest in our Harrogate restaurant – the dining area is now more contemporary, and we now have separate facilities for our dine-in customers and our couriers leading to a better experience for everyone. It’s exciting to see the fresh new look and feel of our Harrogate restaurant and I’m confident the changes will not only benefit our customers but also our restaurant team as these will help make their jobs a little easier.

Improvements have been made for restaurant crew with a redesign of the crew room which will create a more relaxing and comfortable space for them to take a well-deserved break.

With dedicated areas for the different ways to order, along with the removal of the front counter, the revamp will offer a more efficient way to order and will leave customers with more space to enjoy their meal.

On 21st March from 11am to 7pm the restaurant will continue the celebrations of its reopening with fun in store activities and games for its returning customers as well as face painting for families.