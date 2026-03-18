Harrogate former jewellers store to go under the hammer

The former RE Smith jewellers shop at 14A Station Parade in Harrogate is to be auctioned this month. The compact retail unit will appear in the next Live Stream auction to be held by BTG Eddisons Property Auctions, on 26 March and has been given a £45,000 guide price.

Spread over two floors, the former jewellers store measures 324 sq ft.

Chris Jackson, associate director at BTG Eddisons Property Auctions said: The building is actually larger than it looks and its Station Parade location, with the main shopping area and train and bus station very close by, is ideal. RE Smith was a well-loved jeweller that had been trading in Harrogate since the 1940s so it would be great to secure an owner for this premises and to see a new business take over the space. Harrogate’s retail market is as buoyant as ever and going from strength to strength with a mix of high-end and more day-to-day names opening new stores in the town on a regular basis. This would certainly be a great investment opportunity and with the guide price set at just £45,000 someone could pick up a real bargain.

BTG Eddisons Property Auctions is a national auction business formed by uniting the regional brands Pugh, SDL Property Auctions, and Mark Jenkinson. It now hosts a three-day national auction event every month.