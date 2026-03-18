Forger who made £900k selling fake qualifications is investigated and sentenced in York

A man who made fake education and professional certificates was sentenced on Friday 13 March 2026 to three years’ imprisonment at York Crown Court following an investigation by the National Trading Standards eCrime Team hosted in York and North Yorkshire. His criminal operation, which ran for over a decade, led people around the world to secure skilled jobs they were not qualified for.

David Grundy, 61, of Coton Avenue, Stafford, previously pleaded guilty to fraudulent trading at York Magistrates’ Court on 4 September 2025, after operating an online service with his brother. The duo forged certificates designed to look like genuine qualifications from universities and awarding bodies for customers around the world.

The brothers produced thousands of counterfeit certificates, which they sold through a website which advertised “high quality” and “flawless” fake certificates from UK and international institutions, and even offered advice on how they could be used to get jobs without being detected. Customers could request certificates from specific universities or awarding bodies, with Grundy producing convincing replicas using specialist equipment. Some certificates were sold for over £1,000 each.

Grundy was able to produce certificates for any purpose, with no concern given to the possible risk to employers or the public. In 2021, a Trading Standards investigation began and in December of that year a warrant was executed at Grundy’s home. Specialist equipment used to produce the counterfeit certificates was seized, including embossing stamps, holograms, high-grade paper and a laser engraver. A handwritten list containing almost 300 customer names was also recovered, offering a snapshot of the global customer base.

Out of thousands of customers around the world, Trading Standards officers identified at least 70 people in the UK who had obtained fake certificates. Some fakes were used to gain places on higher education courses and others were used to secure jobs in fields such as biomedical science, optometry, engineering, occupational health and safety, electrical installation, teaching, accountancy and law.

After the activity was first identified, the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ), which represents the UK’s major awarding bodies, instructed solicitors to warn Grundy and demand that he stop producing the fake certificates. Grundy ignored the formal warning and continued to produce and sell the forgeries. JCQ supported the investigation throughout by providing valuable evidence to the National Trading Standards eCrime Team.

Lord Michael Bichard, Chairman of National Trading Standards, said:

“This operation offered a dangerous shortcut into highly skilled work. When individuals can pass fake certificates off as genuine, it puts the public at risk.

“It also allows individuals to defraud honest businesses and public sector organisations, while wasting significant time and resources for awarding bodies working to protect the integrity of the qualifications that thousands of people study hard to achieve.”

“Anyone who believes they may have encountered a similar scam should contact the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133.”

A JCQ spokesperson said:

“JCQ welcomes today’s sentencing and was pleased to support this prosecution.

“Students work hard to achieve their qualifications, and teachers work hard to support them. Fake certificates undermine that effort and today’s outcome reflects how serious and unacceptable this activity is.”

The National Trading Standards eCrime Team is hosted by North Yorkshire Council and City of York Council.

Cllr Richard Foster, North Yorkshire Council’s Executive Member for managing our environment, said:

“By producing convincing fake educational and safeguarding certificates, Grundy undermined systems designed to protect employers, students and vulnerable people. Particularly concerning is the risk posed by the fake Disclosure and Barring checks, which could have allowed unsuitable individuals access to children or vulnerable adults (here in North Yorkshire).

“I want to thank our National Trading Standards eCrime Team for bringing this case to court and their part in uncovering the defendant’s abuse of employer’s trust.”

Councillor Jenny Kent, Executive Member for Environment at City of York Council, said: “Mr Grundy’s actions were damaging and dishonest at every level, cheating everyone who studies hard and pays for genuine qualifications, and showing no regard for the public who should be able to trust that qualifications mean what they say.

“Thanks go to the dedicated National Trading Standards team for their work in achieving a successful prosecution.”