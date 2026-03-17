Sir Gareth Southgate competes in Harrogate Padel Open for children’s hospice – raises £6,500

Teams from businesses around Yorkshire battled to be named champions for Martin House Children’s Hospice as it held its first Padel Open event.

Nearly 60 people competed in the tournament at Surge Padel in Harrogate, including former men’s England football manager and Martin House ambassador Sir Gareth Southgate, raising around £6,500 for the hospice.

Pamela Newby, partnerships development manager at Martin House, said: We’re thrilled with the success of our first Padel Open – everyone who took part had an incredible time, and we received so much positive feedback from the players. We want to say a huge thank you to everyone for making it such an enormous success, and to our trustee Will Linley for supporting the event from the outset.

The business-focused event saw two leagues – competitive and social – compete in dual tournaments, and there was also a refreshment stand from Yorkshire Tea, along with a buffet, with Padel 4 The People running the tournament.

Richard Watts and Alexis Twigg won the competitive tournament, while Matt Welsh and Dan Ross scooped the social tournament prize.

Martin House provides specialist palliative care and support for children and young people with life-shortening conditions, and their families across West, North and East Yorkshire, including specialist short breaks, symptom management and end of life care.

Pamela added: Families rely on the specialist support our clinical team provide 24/7, 365 days a year. That’s why it’s so important that events like these not only raise money for Martin House, but give us the opportunity to talk to businesspeople from around Yorkshire about the impact they can have when they partner with us. We’d also like to thank our event sponsor, Apollo Capital Group, whose support means more of the money raised goes to supporting families when they need us most.