More in Common Harrogate and Knaresborough are seeking volunteers to help Celebrate Unity at a Fun Festival in June

It will be a joyful day of music, food, and community spirit marking ten years of Yorkshire MP, Jo Cox’s legacy and More in Common are looking for volunteers and community groups to help with the planning of the event and on the day.

Residents of Harrogate and Knaresborough will invited to come together on Saturday 20 June 2026 for a More in Common Fun Festival – as part of the 10th anniversary of the Great Get Together – a national celebration inspired by Jo Cox MP’s message that we have more in common than that which divides us.

Taking place at West Park Centre, Harrogate, from 12.30 to 4.30 p.m., the event will open to everyone and be designed to celebrate everything we share across age, culture, and background. Around 300 people are expected to attend an afternoon of world food, music, dance, crafts, storytelling and games, building connections and local pride through fun, creativity, and conversation.

The Fun Festival is organised by More in Common Harrogate and Knaresborough, part of

The Jo Cox Foundation’s national More in Common Network, which helps build kinder, more connected communities across the UK. The local group brings together residents, community organisations and schools to foster understanding, belonging, and everyday kindness.

Jo Webb, Chair of More in Common Harrogate and Knaresborough, said: It will be about celebrating the best of who we are as neighbours and friends. The Great Get Together reminds us that Jo Cox’s message of unity is as relevant today as it was ten years ago.

The 2026 Fun Festival will build on the success of last year’s

Great Get Together Family Fun Day and form part of the group’s 2025–27 plan to Raise Hope, Build Support, and Take Action:

Raise Hope celebrates everyday kindness and connection through shared music, dance, art and stories.

Build Support brings together community organisations, faith groups and schools to co‑design and deliver the event.

Take Action encourages belonging, volunteering, and the formation of new friendships across the district.

More in Common Harrogate and Knaresborough works with a growing network of 15 local community organisations and hubs to plan inclusive projects throughout the year that strengthen connection and mutual support.

Get Involve

The team is currently welcoming volunteers to help with activities on the day – from stewarding and serving refreshments to running craft and games stalls – and would also love to hear from local groups and businesses interested in partnering or hosting their own Great Get Together events across Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Anyone interested can get in touch at moreincommonhandk@gmail.com, or find inspiration and resources at www.greatgettogether.org

EVENT DETAILS

What: The Great Get Together Family Fun Day 2026

When: Saturday 20 June 2026, 12.30 – 4.30 p.m.

Where: West Park Centre, Harrogate

Entry: Free and open to all

Join the conversation on social media: #GreatGetTogether | @jocoxfoundation