Local MP raises concerns about apprenticeship changes and opportunities for young people following visit to local business, Ventrolla.

Tom Gordon, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, has raised concerns with the Pat McFadden, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, about proposed changes to apprenticeship assessments, following a visit to Harrogate-based heritage restoration company Ventrolla.

During the visit, Tom met members of the Ventrolla team, including employees who had completed the company’s apprenticeship programme. The visit highlighted the importance of apprenticeships in developing specialist heritage skills and providing opportunities for young people in the region.

Ventrolla’s senior leadership raised concerns about proposed reforms to apprenticeship assessments. Under the changes currently being considered, apprentices may only need to demonstrate 30–40% of the required Knowledge, Skills and Behaviours, compared to the current requirement to demonstrate full occupational competence.

The proposals could also remove “behaviours” from the formal assessment process and reduce employer involvement in the development of End Point Assessments.

Speaking in Parliament this week, Tom highlighted concerns raised by businesses in the sector, including potential safety risks and the impact on practical skills training. He urged ministers to work closely with industry to ensure reforms do not undermine the quality of apprenticeships or opportunities for young people.

Reforms to apprenticeship assessments were first announced by the Department for Education and the Minister for Skills in February 2025, with further details confirmed in December 2025. Industry bodies, including the British Woodworking Federation, have emphasised that maintaining occupational competence must remain central to the apprenticeship system.

Commenting, Tom Gordon MP said: Ventrolla is a fantastic example of the heritage craftsmanship we are proud to have in Harrogate. Apprenticeships are vital for passing on the specialist skills needed to maintain these traditional trades. They also provide an important pathway for young people to develop practical skills and build rewarding careers. If the Government is serious about delivering economic growth, we must ensure apprenticeships continue to provide high-quality training. Proposed changes risk diluting expertise and creating future skills gaps. It is vital that the Government works with businesses to ensure industry voices are heard when setting mandatory standards for apprenticeships.