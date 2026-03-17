First ever Ibiza Symphonica announced for The Great Yorkshire Showground

A landmark outdoor concert experience is coming to Harrogate this summer as Ibiza Symphonica is announced for the Great Yorkshire Showground.

The one-night spectacular on Saturday, August 15 will bring together world class vocalists and a full live orchestra for an evening celebrating the most loved Ibiza anthems of the last three decades.

Tickets will be limited to an 8,000 capacity to ensure an intimate evening which will run from 6pm to 10:30pm and feature iconic singers:

Heather Small

Rebecca Ferguson MBE

Alison Limerick

DJ Scott Mills

This will be the first outdoor music concert held at the Great Yorkshire Showground since Sir Elton John played in 2012.

This event is a collaboration between Sound & White and The Great Yorkshire Events Centre which is the Showground’s commercial events venue and grounds.

Profits from events held on the Showground go to the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS), the charity which organises the Great Yorkshire Show and supports farming, food and the countryside throughout the year.

Freddy White, founder of Yorkshire based company Sound & White and lead promoter of Ibiza Symphonica, said: After more than 20 years working across the hospitality and entertainment industries and as someone who is now lucky enough to call Harrogate home, I am incredibly proud to be bringing something of this scale to the town. The Show Ring is an extraordinary venue and it has been amazing reaching out to industry friends and contacts to help bring this to life. The level of talent involved is exceptional and it is going to be a genuinely special evening out for everyone attending. It’s a bespoke show & production created specifically for Harrogate and the Main Ring, so it’s a true exclusive for the town and hopefully the first of many. We have Alison Limerick, who is a true Ibiza Legend, with her hit ‘Where Love Lives’ most recently soundtracking the 2025 John Lewis Christmas advert, Heather Small of M People, a true national treasure, and double platinum selling artist Rebecca Ferguson MBE, whose voice is second to none. Alongside them, the Symphonic Ibiza orchestra are one of the most respected live dance music ensembles in the country, performing at major festivals and large-scale events nationwide. Scott is one of the most recognisable names in British radio and it is a real thrill that he has found time in his schedule to come and ‘spin the decks’ in Harrogate. He is genuinely excited about the event and what it represents.

Graham Thompson, Commercial Director at the Great Yorkshire Events Centre said: The Main Ring is an incredible setting and we have been working with the producers of Ibiza Symphonica for this carefully curated and locally delivered event which is an exciting new event for us to host.

Tickets for Ibiza Symphonica start from £45, with an exclusive pre-sale starting at 10am on Thursday 19th March. To register, go to www.ibizasymphonica.co.uk

Tickets are on sale at 10am on Friday 20 March online from Harrogate Theatre at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or in person from the Harrogate Theatre Box Office.

Organisers say the decision to work with a local box office partner was deliberate.

Freddy White said: We’re incredibly proud that this is being organised by a local team for local people. Choosing Harrogate Theatre for ticketing was important to us, it keeps investment in the town and supports the brilliant charitable and creative work they do across the district.

As part of the event’s community focus, aside from supporting the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, a portion of our ticket sales will also be donated to two local charitable organisations: the David Brown Foundation, a Harrogate and Yorkshire-based youth and education charity, and Harrogate Theatre Trust, supporting the continued delivery of arts and creative activity within the town.

The event is in partnership with a number of local businesses and sponsors, including Yorkshire’s leading Gin and Vodka brand ‘Masons of Yorkshire’, Tap & Tuk Tuk on Cheltenham Parade and Rhubarb Restaurant. International Champagne house Pol Roger will headline the VIP experience, with a dedicated VIP garden area featuring an elevated food and drink offering alongside exclusive Pol Roger hospitality suites.

A range of ticket options will be available, including general admission standing, covered grandstand seating and premium VIP experiences, designed to make the event accessible to a wide audience from across Harrogate and the Yorkshire region. Ibiza Symphonica promises a full evening of live orchestral performance, iconic vocals and large-scale production in a setting long regarded as one of Harrogate’s most impressive outdoor spaces.