New partner joins Raworths’ award-winning Trusts, Wills and Estates team

Harrogate-based Raworths is further strengthening its Trusts, Wills and Estates team with the appointment of Karl Dembicki as Partner.

Karl joins from his previous role at London-based legal firm Russells, where he headed up its Private Wealth team for the last six years. Karl brings a wealth of experience in private client work, including from the entertainment industry, alongside long-standing relationships with professional contacts.

Karl’s appointment underscores the continued growth of the 25-strong Trusts, Wills and Estates team, which is one of the largest specialist private client teams in Yorkshire – acting for clients both regionally and nationally.

Rachel Tunnicliffe, Head of Private Client Services at Raworths said: Karl’s superb communication skills and empathetic approach make him an ideal fit for the firm. His existing client portfolio will give our talented team the opportunity to apply their outstanding legal knowledge to a range of issues. In addition, the expertise we offer from our wider private client and commercial specialists will be extremely beneficial to Karl’s clients. What sets Raworths apart is that we attract people who are not only technically excellent, but also genuinely care about their clients and apply their expertise with sensitivity and creativity. Karl embodies these attributes, and his appointment is part of our evolution as a firm as we look to continually widen our breadth of expertise.

Karl Dembicki said: Raworths’ reputation for exceptional private client work and its genuine commitment to clients made the firm stand out immediately. Over the years I’ve been fortunate to build a strong private client practice, including several household names across the worlds of media and entertainment for whom I have acted as a trusted adviser on personal and estate planning matters. Many have chosen to continue working with me and have already transitioned their work to Raworths following my move to Harrogate, which reflects the trust developed over the years. I’m delighted to be joining such a highly regarded team and look forward to contributing to the continued growth of the firm’s private client practice.

Since 2024, the Trusts, Wills and Estates team has been led by joint heads Alison Walker and Sam Jenner, enabling Rachel Tunnicliffe – the former Head of Trusts, Wills and Estates who led the team for a decade – to expand her other leadership roles as Senior Partner at Raworths and Head of Private Client Services.