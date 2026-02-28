Local Reform UK group critique of parking charge increase proposals

Harrogate and Knaresborough Reform UK have analysed the proposed evening and Sunday parking charges by North Yorkshire Council.
Jonathan Swales, Branch Chairman, Reform UK Harrogate & Knaresborough said:
North Yorkshire Council says its revised parking charges will create “fairness” and “consistency” across North Yorkshire. Modernising outdated car-park equipment and making Blue Badge parking free are steps residents will welcome. A single parking app and better lighting should also improve usability.
But beyond these positive elements, the rest of the package raises significant concerns for residents, small businesses and the economic health of Harrogate & Knaresborough.
1. £2.4 Million of Spending With No Evidence of Value
The council is committing £2.4 million to new machines and LED lighting, yet it has published no payback calculations, no projected annual savings, no CO₂ reduction estimates, and no maintenance efficiencies.
LED Lighting (£400,000)
A typical LED conversion saves 50–70% on energy, delivers £70,000–£130,000 annual savings, and cuts 60–120 tonnes of CO₂ per year.
These are standard figures across UK councils — but none have been provided here.
New Parking Machines (£2 million)
Replacing 430 machines can be reasonable, but:
- No evidence of reduced servicing costs
- No analysis of savings from going ticketless
- No lifespan or replacement-cycle information
- No environmental analysis of reduced cash-collection miles
- Residents deserve transparency before being asked to pay more
2. New Charges That Risk Reducing Usage
Introducing Sunday and evening charges, and increasing the cost of second residential permits, risks a classic Laffer-curve effect: set charges too high and usage falls, meaning:
Lower footfall in the town centre
Shorter visits and reduced spending
Potentially lower revenue for the council, not higher
Harrogate’s economy relies on accessible parking. These changes risk undermining that.
3. Displacement Onto Residential Streets
Higher car-park charges don’t remove cars — they push them into surrounding streets.
Areas already under pressure — Valley Gardens, Cold Bath Road, Montpellier, and the roads feeding into them — could see:
- Overflow parking
- Blocked corners and driveways
- Increased congestion around schools
- Worse safety conditions for pedestrians and cyclists
- None of this appears to have been modelled.
4. “Fairness” Must Reflect Local Reality
Fairness means recognising differences:
- Rural areas rely on cars out of necessity
- Small towns cannot absorb blanket charging policies
- Local businesses depend on easy, affordable parking
- Public transport alternatives are limited
- A one-size-fits-all approach is neither fair nor effective.
5. The Need for Local Input
The council’s plan to develop localised town-centre parking strategies is welcome — but only if shaped by residents, business owners, disability groups, and local councillors, not just designed centrally in County Hall.
Modernisation is welcome. Blue Badge reform is welcome.
But rising charges without published evidence on value, impact, and environmental benefit is not.
Modernising the system is fine, but fairness means evidence. If the council can’t show the payback, the CO₂ savings or the impact on usage, then higher charges risk hurting residents and damaging our town centre.
Reform UK will continue to challenge proposals that increase the cost of living, reduce town-centre vitality and fail to protect our communities.
