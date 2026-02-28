Local Reform UK group critique of parking charge increase proposals

Harrogate and Knaresborough Reform UK have analysed the proposed evening and Sunday parking charges by North Yorkshire Council.

Jonathan Swales, Branch Chairman, Reform UK Harrogate & Knaresborough said: North Yorkshire Council says its revised parking charges will create “fairness” and “consistency” across North Yorkshire. Modernising outdated car-park equipment and making Blue Badge parking free are steps residents will welcome. A single parking app and better lighting should also improve usability. But beyond these positive elements, the rest of the package raises significant concerns for residents, small businesses and the economic health of Harrogate & Knaresborough.

1. £2.4 Million of Spending With No Evidence of Value

The council is committing £2.4 million to new machines and LED lighting, yet it has published no payback calculations, no projected annual savings, no CO₂ reduction estimates, and no maintenance efficiencies.

LED Lighting (£400,000)

A typical LED conversion saves 50–70% on energy, delivers £70,000–£130,000 annual savings, and cuts 60–120 tonnes of CO₂ per year.

These are standard figures across UK councils — but none have been provided here.

New Parking Machines (£2 million)

Replacing 430 machines can be reasonable, but:

No evidence of reduced servicing costs

No analysis of savings from going ticketless

No lifespan or replacement-cycle information

No environmental analysis of reduced cash-collection miles

Residents deserve transparency before being asked to pay more

2. New Charges That Risk Reducing Usage

Introducing Sunday and evening charges, and increasing the cost of second residential permits, risks a classic Laffer-curve effect: set charges too high and usage falls, meaning:

Lower footfall in the town centre

Shorter visits and reduced spending

Potentially lower revenue for the council, not higher

Harrogate’s economy relies on accessible parking. These changes risk undermining that.

3. Displacement Onto Residential Streets

Higher car-park charges don’t remove cars — they push them into surrounding streets.

Areas already under pressure — Valley Gardens, Cold Bath Road, Montpellier, and the roads feeding into them — could see:

Overflow parking

Blocked corners and driveways

Increased congestion around schools

Worse safety conditions for pedestrians and cyclists

None of this appears to have been modelled.

4. “Fairness” Must Reflect Local Reality

Fairness means recognising differences:

Rural areas rely on cars out of necessity

Small towns cannot absorb blanket charging policies

Local businesses depend on easy, affordable parking

Public transport alternatives are limited

A one-size-fits-all approach is neither fair nor effective.

5. The Need for Local Input

The council’s plan to develop localised town-centre parking strategies is welcome — but only if shaped by residents, business owners, disability groups, and local councillors, not just designed centrally in County Hall.