Harrogate Public transport alternations over Christmas & New Year

Bus & train services in the Harrogate area will, as usual, be amended over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.
- Monday 22nd December: Flyer buses & Harrogate Bus Company will operate a Saturday timetable. Connexions bus and trains will operate a weekday timetable.
- Tuesday 23rd December: Flyer buses & Harrogate Bus Company will operate a Saturday timetable. Connexions bus and trains will operate a weekday timetable.
- Christmas Eve Wednesday 24th December: Flyer buses & Harrogate Bus Company will operate a Saturday timetable with early finishes. Connexions bus and trains will operate a weekday timetable with trains having some minor other alterations and finishing earlier then normal.
- The last services to Harrogate leave:
- Leeds (36): 8:15pm
- Leeds (train): 7:36pm
- Ripon (36): 7:40pm
- Otley (X52): 6:00pm
- Pateley Bridge (24): 7:25pm
- Knaresborough (1B): 8:33pm
- Knaresborough (train): 8:12pm
- Wetherby (7): 8:00pm
- Bradford (A2): 5:15pm
- The last services leave Harrogate for:
- Bilton (2): 7:45pm
- Jennyfield (3): 8:20pm
- Pannal Ash (6): 8:25pm
- Christmas Day Thursday 25th December: No bus nor train services will operate.
- Boxing Day Friday 26th December: A limited bus service will operate on routes 36 and 1A/1C only to a special timetable. Buses will run every 30 minutes to/from Leeds and Knaresborough and every hour to/from Ripon from around 8:45am till 7:15pm. No train services will operate, nor will buses on other routes.
- For full of bus timetables see: https://www.transdevbus.co.uk/the-harrogate-bus-company/news/how-were-running-over-christmas-and-new-year-1/
- Saturday 27th December: A Saturday timetable will be operating on all bus and train services.
- Sunday 28th December: A Sunday timetable will be operating on all bus and train services.
- Monday 29th December: A Saturday timetable will be operating on all bus services. Trains will be operating to a weekday timetable.
- Tuesday 30th December: A Saturday timetable will be operating on all bus routes. Trains will be operating to a weekday timetable.
- New Year’s Eve Wednesday 31st December: A Saturday timetable will operate on all bus services and a weekday timetable will operate on train services, both with early finishes. Last buses and trains are the same as on Christmas Eve.
- New Year’s Day Thursday 1st January: No bus services will operate. Trains will operate a weekday timetable with some minor alterations.
- Friday 2nd January: Flyer buses & Harrogate Bus Company will operate a Saturday timetable. Connexions bus and trains will operate a weekday timetable.
- Saturday 3rd January: Normal service resumes on all routes.
Additionally note that:
- On days where Harrogate Bus Company will operate a Saturday timetable additional buses will operate on route 6 leaving Harrogate at 7:15am and 7:45am
- DalesBus services 59 & 74 will operate on Saturday 27th December only.