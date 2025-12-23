CCTV appeal following theft of a motorbike in Harrogate

CCTVhas been released of two people that police would like to speak to.

It follows a motorbike which was stolen from the Pannal area of Harrogate.

The black and red Yamaha MT07 motorbike was stolen from a property on Buttersyke Way at 01:36 hours on Wednesday 10 December 2025.

Its registration number is YO19 FZZ. The bike has many distinguishing features including red exhaust pipes down the right-hand side, red handlebars and red tyre trims. The bike has a lot of sentimental value to the victim.

If you can help please email elizabeth.parry@northyorkshire.police.uk Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Elizabeth Parry, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250231805 when passing on information.