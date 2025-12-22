Man now charged and due in court following Pateley Bridge hit and run collision

Police have said that a man has been charged with two offences following the fatal road traffic collision which sadly claimed the life of 19-year-old Bailey Chadwick in July.

On Sunday, 21 December 2025, a 25-year-old man was charged with driving a motor vehicle when over the prescribed limit and using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance. He is due to appear at court on the 12 February 2026.

The investigation remains active; the same man is still being investigated for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving.

A woman in her 20s who was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice also remains under investigation.

The incident happened on the B6265 at Lupton Bank, between Pateley Bridge and Glasshouses as Bailey was walking home during the early hours of Sunday (20 July 2025).