Utah Saints to present new Leeds open-air summer Club Classical spectacular

Leeds electronic music pioneers Utah Saints will curate and headline a brand-new, Ibiza-inspired outdoor summer dance party in Leeds next summer, as Club Classical Ibiza takes over Leeds Millennium Square.

The one-night event on Friday June 26, 2026 will feature a high-energy line-up of live DJ sets from Utah Saints, Andi Durrant and a special guest DJ to be announced, before the 50-piece Symphony Orchestra of Opera North joins Utah Saints on stage.

Together, they will deliver a non-stop programme of iconic 90s dance anthems and club classics, including performances from special guest vocalist Janice Robinson (from Livin’ Joy) together with a powerful ensemble of backing vocalists, plus more special guests to be announced soon.

Recognised for their long-standing influence on the UK dance and club scene, Jez Willis and Tim Garbutt of Utah Saints have continued DJing, remixing and releasing music, while maintaining a strong presence in UK club culture and festivals.

Having previously performed twice alongside the Orchestra of Opera North, this is the first time that the duo will be presenting their own spin on the Club vs Classical phenomenon, showcasing both their DJing heritage together with special orchestral performances of their hook-packed early-90s singles Something Good and What Can You Do For Me.

Utah Saints said: We’re really excited to bring this show back to Leeds. We’ve played with the Orchestra of Opera North before and it’s always an incredible experience, but being able to curate our own full summer event in our hometown makes it even more special. Leeds has been at the heart of everything we’ve done, and we can’t wait to share this huge night of dance music and orchestral power with everyone.

Joining Utah Saints on the bill as resident DJ is Leeds-based radio presenter, DJ and record producer Andi Durrant, who is also the co-founder and chief librarian for The Dance Music Archive – a multi-media digital platform celebrating the rich history of dance and electronic music.

Through his long-running work as a dance radio show presenter, Andi has helped champion classic dance and electronic music to a new generation of listeners.

The event also marks the return of dance music royalty Janice Robinson who will deliver a powerful orchestral rendition of her Livin’ Joy classic Dreamer: I am thrilled to be returning to the stage with the incredible Opera North. The way Cliff and Steve arranged Dreamer is simply breath-taking. I can’t wait for next summer’s performance; it’s going to be unforgettable.

Club Classical Ibiza is the latest collaboration between Leeds City Council, Opera North and the producers of 80s Classical, which takes place the following evening on Millennium Square. Musical arrangements are by renowned composer and arranger Cliff Masterson (whose credits include Ella Henderson and Labrinth), together with Steve Anderson as Musical Director, a familiar name in 90s dance music as one half of Brothers in Rhythm and best known for his work as Musical Director for Kylie Minogue.

Cliff Masterson said: We’re absolutely thrilled to be working closely with Jez and Tim from Utah Saints alongside the Orchestra of Opera North to create yet another fresh and thrilling show in Millennium Square.”

Steve Anderson added: The existing structure of dance music provides such great platform where we can recreate and amplify the existing scores for the orchestra, adding a truly epic dimension to how they are performed live.

Tickets for the event are priced at £35.00 general admission or £32.50 for groups of four or more, available via www.millsqleeds.com, by telephone (0113 376 0318) or in person from Leeds Ticket Hub at the Carriageworks Theatre overlooking the venue.

Doors open at 6pm on Friday 26 June 2026, with DJs from 6.15pm and the main Orchestral performance beginning at 9.15pm.

The specially created outdoor arena will feature a range of street-food traders together with a fully licenced festival style bar Millennium Square is also fully accessible with a raised viewing platform, disabled toilets and a Changing Places high dependency unit.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: Millennium Square is such a unique and vibrant venue and it’s fantastic that we’re able to host such an exciting line-up of artists at the heart of the city centre each and every year. It’s even more special that, as part of our programme, we’re also able to showcase the incredible talents of some of our local artist, performers and cultural institutions like Opera North. I’m sure this will be a memorable performance and a one-of-a-kind atmosphere.

For full event, ticketing and visitor information, visit www.millsqleeds.com