Plans to bring pioneering broadband scheme to national stage

A pioneering approach which has seen tens of thousands of homes and businesses benefit from vastly improved internet connections is set to be expanded nationally.

Proposals for a new company overseen by North Yorkshire Council which will help to deliver vastly improved internet connections on a national stage will be considered next month (January).

The plans have been drawn up to launch the company to help to attract new customers as part of a project which has witnessed more than £100 million being invested in faster broadband links in North Yorkshire during the past decade.

The broadband project, which has been delivered by the NYnet broadband company and overseen by North Yorkshire Council, has been instrumental in addressing the digital divide, with many rural communities previously unable to access superfast connections that have been available in towns and cities.

More than 200,000 households and businesses in North Yorkshire have benefited from the programme.

A growing focus has been on providing services for improved connectivity to the public sector, and the new company is aimed at maximising the potential of attracting contracts especially in the education sphere.

A report which is due to be considered by the council’s executive on Tuesday, January 6, outlines the proposals to launch the new company that will focus on the existing contracts in the county’s public sector.

The proposed move would then free up the NYnet arm of the broadband project to focus on attracting new business nationally.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, is a board member of NYnet which is owned by the local authority and has managed the Superfast North Yorkshire programme. The work of NYnet has led the way nationally to introduce far greater internet connectivity for homes, businesses and the public sector. It has placed North Yorkshire at the forefront of the digital revolution and the plans to create the new company are aimed at ensuring that we remain at the cutting edge of technology nationally. We will consider the proposals carefully when the executive meets, but this is an exciting opportunity to bring in greater profits and provide an even greater return for the taxpayers of North Yorkshire. The plans provide exactly the innovation and clear thinking that is needed at a time when all councils are facing significant pressures on their financial budgets and would help to build on a vital revenue stream for the council.

Existing contracts in the public sector that NYnet has secured include overseeing the council’s public wi-fi service as well as the county’s closed circuit television network. More than 300 schools alongside NHS trusts and North Yorkshire Police have also benefited from improved internet connections through the work of NYnet.

Private sector contracts have been secured with improved broadband connections provided to firms including a Boroughbridge-based logistics company, Reed Boardall.

The council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane, whose responsibilities include broadband, said: The importance of having access to decent broadband connections cannot be underestimated, as it now part of everyday life for communities and businesses across the nation. The proposals to create the new company present a chance to expand the work of NYnet and provide services to a far greater range of customers elsewhere in the country.”

NYnet recorded a £500,000 profit during the last financial year that also saw a turnover of £3 million. It is hoped that NYnet will see a turnover of £3.5 million in the current financial year, but the plans to create the new company are aimed at boosting profits further.

Among the schools in North Yorkshire which have benefited from improved connectivity is Wensleydale School in Leyburn, which signed a contract with NYnet 18 months ago.

The move has led to far greater reliability for internet links meaning teachers are now able to rely on technology for lessons such as streaming videos and using projectors without the concern that online connections may drop out.

Staff at the secondary school, which has 412 pupils on its roll, have invested in new desktop computers to use composing software for music lessons.

The improved internet connections have also meant that students with special concessions for exams can now have questions read out to them via new laptops which have been purchased.