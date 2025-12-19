Harrogate nursery’s 12 Days of Christmas supports local hospice

Partou Little Dragons Day Nursery and Pre-school in Harrogate has just wrapped up its traditional 12 Days of Christmas activities with Saint Michael’s Hospice receiving a large donation following a special themed event.

Bambi Wainwright, Partou Little Dragons Nursery Manager, said: At Little Dragons, we aim to create a magical Christmas that is respectful to all the families that attend here without being too overstimulating for the children. Our 12 Days of Christmas includes carols round the tree, where the families come to sing with us rather than the children having to put on a show. We hold Christmas stay and plays, as well as our annual Christmas Around the World which seeks to encompass different Christmas traditions from our families’ cultures. The team organise a daily advent wish where the children choose an activity from the tree such as hot chocolate, Christmas playdough or gingerbread people. A real highlight is our Christmas-themed charity event which this year was a Reindeer Day. Alongside lots of reindeer-themed activities, three members of the team used their remarkable baking skills in their free time to sell and raffle a fantastic reindeer cake. We raised £469 for Saint Michael’s Hospice and the whole day was so much fun for the families.

Earlier this year, five Partou nurseries in Harrogate joined forces to raise more than £900 for Saint Michael’s Hospice which helps people across the district live with terminal illness and bereavement.

The Partou Pyjama Party saw team members and children spend a day wearing pyjamas and taking part in a host of activities to support the vital hospice services which benefit so many local families.

Isabel Ball, Saint Michael’s Hospice Community and Events Fundraiser, said: It sounds like everyone had a brilliant time at the Reindeer Day. Thanks to Little Dragons for their incredible support and for raising such an amazing amount. It truly makes a difference, helping us to provide vital hospice care and bereavement support for local families.

Located at East Parade, a short walk from Harrogate station, Partou Little Dragons offers high-quality nursery care for families who live or work in the town centre.