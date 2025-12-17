Hardcore music fans rock up to gig armed with Christmas gifts for Leeds children

Hardcore punk music fans showed their softer sides when they arrived at a Leeds gig armed with toy donations in aid of a Leeds City Council-run annual Christmas gift appeal.

Around 300 fans, along with the bands themselves, brought hundreds of gifts to the sold-out concert at event space Boom Leeds – part of Canalside Community Music Space in Armley – after answering a call to provide presents for children who would otherwise go without.

The event was organised by Leeds resident and hardcore music fan Arran Gordon in support of Leeds City Council’s annual Child Friendly Leeds (CFL) Christmas gift appeal – now in its eighth year.

The appeal works with council and third sector services which support vulnerable families across the city, to identify those struggling with the cost of Christmas and link them up with generous business donors to receive tailored gifts.

This year’s appeal is already on track to smash previous totals, with an incredible £39,000 worth of gifts and experiences being donated to over 2,300 children and young people this December.

Arran – a first-time supporter of the appeal – said he was inspired by the ‘For The Children’ music shows in America, a long-running Christmas toy drive among the US hardcore music scene, founded by Los Angeles-based SOS Booking.

He enlisted the help of Austin Sparkman, who runs ‘For The Children’ shows in Boston, Massachusetts, and is lead singer of American hardcore band Haywire which flew over to headline the Leeds gig, alongside UK bands.

Arran said: I’d never organised a gig before but I’d seen the ‘For The Children’ festivals in America and thought we could do that here and it was amazing. Over 300 hardcore attendees arrived carrying toys and teddy bears. It was great but I just had the idea – it was everyone who came who was really incredible. We got double the toys for the amount of people who were there. It’s a privilege to be able to do such cool things which also have a wider positive effect. Next year we want to bring it back even bigger, as a two-day festival.

The CFL Christmas gift appeal connected Arran’s event with Holbeck Together, a new charity recipient this year, which will now distribute the donations to families it supports in Holbeck and Beeston.

Matthew Springthorpe, Holbeck Together’s service development officer, said: Seeing the generosity of this community come together for local families, some of whom are having to choose between heating and eating this Christmas, was truly something special to witness. Being able to give parents presents for their children isn’t just about gifts, it’s about giving families a moment of joy, a bit of relief, and to know they’re not alone.

Children supported by the city’s network of ‘clusters’ – where partner organisations work with schools to help vulnerable families – are also this year receiving bespoke presents carefully selected to match their age and wishes, thanks to long-standing appeal supporters Park Square Barristers.

Sophie Decamilli, who works for charity Barca-Leeds as a cluster family support worker in Headingley and Kirkstall, said last year’s donations were truly life-changing.

Sophie said: I really can’t thank everyone involved in the ambassador gift drive enough for the generous donations. Unlike other drives, this allows parents to choose a present that meets their child’s needs. One child with attendance concerns received a scooter and now uses it to get to school. Another young person bought football gear with a voucher, helping him engage in social activities that boost his physical and emotional health. A child with ADHD received Lego, which helps with self-regulation. These gifts are more than presents, they create opportunities and make a lasting impact.

Gifts will also be handed out across Leeds to young carers, children with disabilities or complex needs, young people in kinship care – those looked after by family or friends in times of crisis –and teenagers experiencing hardship and poverty.

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for children and families, said: This is a very special campaign which allows our council services and third sector partners to reach out directly to help those we know are struggling with the cost of Christmas. Thank you once again to our incredibly generous businesses and individuals for their donations – we’ve been overwhelmed by the response this year; our biggest year yet. It really embodies the Christmas spirit and helps bring much-needed festive cheer to some of our city’s most vulnerable children.

Gifts this year also include Trinity Leeds Shopping Centre vouchers, gifts sets donated by Lloyds Banking Group, First Direct and The Grammar School at Leeds, selection boxes gifted by VINCI Building and free tickets to seasonal shows donated by Heritage Theatres, Leeds Central Library and From the Fields, which runs the Northern Lights event at Temple Newsam.

The White Rose Shopping Centre in south Leeds has also hosted its annual ‘breakfast with Santa’ event, with Bella Italia, and Hyde Park Picture House put on a special screening of the festive film Elf – all for care-experienced children. Leeds Rhinos have also donated 100 tickets to their Boxing Day game.

Any schools, organisations or groups that would like to find out more about the annual gift appeal and becoming a Child Friendly Leeds ambassador, can email the team at childfriendlyleeds@leeds.gov.uk