Miller Homes 2025 Hailed as Bumper Year for Yorkshire Homebuilder

Miller Homes, which currently has eight developments across the region, has diversified its portfolio in 2025, opening developments in new locations, bringing new Part L house types to the market and continuing its support and interaction with local communities.

Justin Tranmere, Operations Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire, said: 2025 has been a prosperous year for our region with the team building on the success of 2024. It has been a superb collaboration from all colleagues right from land sourcing and acquisition to our sales team helping our buyers to find their perfect brand new home with us.

During the year, the Miller Homes team has opened two new developments and show homes at Saddlers Chase in Doncaster and Knights Manor in Copmanthorpe.

Work has been ongoing to open four new developments in the first half of 2026 at Hawksley Park, Huddersfield; Priory Fields, Crofton; Woodsome View, Lepton and Samson Grange, Harrogate.

There are plans for more to open in the latter half of the year.