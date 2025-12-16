Greater Manchester Labour Mayor Backs Tom Gordon MPs Campaign to Scrap 9.30am Disabled Bus Pass Restriction

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has thrown his support behind a growing cross-party parliamentary campaign to scrap the 9.30am restriction on disabled bus passes, backing calls for disabled people to be able to travel freely at any time of day.

Andy Burnham joined MPs, charities and campaigners at a parliamentary reception hosted by Tom Gordon, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, to call for disabled bus passes to be valid 24/7 rather than restricted to off-peak hours in many parts of the country.

The event, held in partnership with disability charity Whizz Kidz, included a panel discussion with representatives from Bus Users UK and Transport for All. Andy Burnham highlighted Greater Manchester’s decision to trial remove the restriction on disabled bus passes in August, a move that was extended in November following its success.

Panellists made clear that the 9.30am rule is outdated and unfair, limiting disabled people’s independence, restricting access to work, education and healthcare, and forcing many to pay extra just to live their daily lives.

The reception marks the latest step in a cross-party push in Parliament to end the restriction nationwide. Since his election, Tom Gordon has met with the Minister for Transport, brought together MPs and charities in Parliament, presented a public petition, secured an adjournment debate, and tabled an amendment to the Bus Services Bill – which was voted down by the Labour government.

Campaigners say the growing support from mayors, charities and MPs from across the political spectrum shows the pressure for change is only increasing.

Tom Gordon MP said: The 9.30am restriction puts unnecessary barriers in the way of disabled people and makes everyday journeys harder and more expensive than they need to be. It’s an outdated rule that no longer makes sense. Andy Burnham’s support shows that change is possible, and that when leaders listen to disabled people, fairer policies follow. The message from this cross-party campaign is clear: it’s time for the government to act. I will keep pushing until disabled people can travel when they need to, with the freedom, dignity and independence everyone deserves. Disabilities don’t start at 9:30am, so neither should disability bus passes