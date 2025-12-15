North Yorkshire Sport Celebrates 25 Years

North Yorkshire Sport has said it is proud to mark a major milestone in its history, celebrating 25 years of helping people across the county become more active, healthier, and connected through movement, activity and sport.

Over the past quarter-century, North Yorkshire Sport has grown from a small team coordinating youth events into a leading Charity and anchor organisation across York and North Yorkshire, working across health, education and community sectors to tackle inequalities and ensure that everyone, regardless of background or circumstance, has the opportunity to be active.

Originally established in 2000, North Yorkshire Sport began by supporting and delivering major youth sporting events, including the Millennium Youth Games and the North Yorkshire Youth Games. Among the thousands of young people who took part was a young Beth Mead, who competed in 2007 before becoming a two-time European Champion Lioness.

With London 2012 acting shining a spotlight on sport in the country, North Yorkshire Sport expanded, working closely with national governing bodies of sport and local partners. This era saw us deliver on the London 2012 Olympic Legacy programmes Sportmakers and Sportivate, and staging the North Yorkshire School Games – complete with appearances from the London 2012 mascots and even a stop on the Olympic Torch Relay.

A defining moment came in April 2014, when North Yorkshire Sport took a transformative step by becoming an independent charity. Since then, the charity has doubled in size, significantly increased its income, and broadened its mission to address health and social inequalities through physical activity.

In more recent times, highlights include developing innovative programmes that are part of health services and pathways, such as our home exercise programme Get Moving, which supports residents who are frail to build up their strength and balance to maintain independence in their own homes.

The charity has also been entrusted with investing over £4M of local and national funding on behalf of Sport England, North Yorkshire Council and Mayor Skaith, investing in projects such as Whitby Pump Track, Al Haadiyah and Tadcaster Barn.

David Watson, Chief Executive for 20-years, said: Reaching 25 years is both a celebration of how far we’ve come and a reminder of the impact that movement, activity and sport can have on people’s lives. We are proud of our roots, inspired by our partners, and excited about the future.

To mark the anniversary, North Yorkshire Sport is launching a special video celebrating its journey and the people who have shaped it. The film highlights key milestones, partner contributions and the organisation’s enduring commitment to using physical activity as a force for positive change.

As North Yorkshire Sport looks ahead to the next 25 years, it remains committed to its mission of using Movement, Activity, and Sport as a driver for positive change to enable people to fulfil their potential.