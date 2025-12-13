Yorkshire firm helps keep Army marching with festive pies

Yorkshire Handmade Pies has donated dozens of its limited edition Christmas pie to help the Army march through the festive period by providing a special festive treat.

Catterick Garrison is the largest military camp in the UK.

Major Pamela Ralph-Barratt, Red Shield Services Support Officer at The Salvation Army’s Vickery Club, which supports service personnel at Catterick Garrison, said: Thank you so much to Yorkshire Handmade Pies for their sledge load of festive pies which will help spread festive cheer across Catterick Garrison this Christmas.

The pies will offer something special, bringing smiles to the faces of the recruits who are spending time at the Garrison in the run up to Christmas. It’s donations like this that help The Salvation Army spread hope and joy.

The talented team at Yorkshire Handmade Pies have crafted the Christmas classic which is filled to the brim with all the flavours that make this time of year special. It has succulent tender turkey, smoky bacon, roasted chestnuts, cranberries and a splash of Prosecco for a little festive sparkle.

The limited edition pies, which can be frozen ready for Christmas, are only available until the end of December.