YAS tribute to former President Margaret Chapman

A much-loved member of the Great Yorkshire Show family and former Yorkshire Agricultural Society President, Margaret Chapman, has died unexpectedly at home, the Show’s organisers have announced.

Margaret was a highly dependable and knowledgeable fixture of the Show for decades, becoming the first female cattle steward of the Show in 1975, then senior cattle steward in 1985, before going on to serve as Chief Cattle Steward for over a decade. In recognition of her extraordinary service, Margaret served as the Society’s President from 2021 to 2022, an honour she was incredibly proud of.

Rachel Coates, Show Director of the Great Yorkshire Show said: “It is with great sadness, personally and on behalf of the entire Show community, that we share the news of Margaret’s passing. Margaret was a hugely respected figure whose incredible dedication to the cattle section was testament to how keenly passionate she was about the Great Yorkshire Show and the industry that she loved. After more than half-a-century of voluntary service to the Show, and as a friend, Margaret will be missed greatly by us all.”

Allister Nixon, CEO of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society said: “What Margaret has contributed to the Show over the years is nothing short of phenomenal. The secret to the success of the Great Yorkshire Show is in its people, and Margaret embodied everything that the Show stands for and celebrates: integrity, dedication and a passion for showcasing the very best of British agriculture. Our thoughts are with Margaret’s family and all those who knew her at this sad time.”

Charles Mills, the former Show Director of Great Yorkshire Show and a close friend of Margaret, said: “Margaret led an incredible life, one that was so full. She lived her life in a graceful manner and was a quiet and unassuming leader. Margaret was such a wonderful lady and friend, who always made me smile. She helped me so much from the very start, when I was thinking about applying to be Show Director. Margaret will be sorely missed.”

Bill Cowling, who appointed Margaret as Chief Cattle Steward during his time as Show Director of the Great Yorkshire Show said: “Margaret and I became cattle stewards at the Show at the same time. Margaret was always so reliable and, when I became Show Director, she always gave me sound advice about many elements of the Show, not just the cattle section. Any ideas that she came up with were always well thought through and in the best interests of the Show, and I was very grateful for her support.”

Amanda Stoddart-West, Livestock and Entries Co-Ordinator at the Great Yorkshire Show, who worked closely with Margaret for many years, said: “Margaret was the sort of person who doesn’t come along very often. Her loss is huge, to the cattle industry and to the Great Yorkshire Show. She had so much knowledge, was such a great supporter of the Show and if you ever had any queries, she was always at the end of the phone. She was a true friend to me personally; I will always be able to look back and smile as she had a great sense of humour. We would often meet for lunch and laugh for quite a lot of it.”

Close friend, Christine Barber, who served as the Great Yorkshire Show’s Main Ring commentator between 1984 and 2022, said: “Margaret’s support over the years was unprecedented. When I took over the Grand Cattle Parade commentary, Margaret wrote out notes, compiled results, checked my timing, and made sure that my delivery was accurate and interesting. Margaret showed absolute dedication, unlimited voluntary time and hands on involvement over so many years. It really was her life.”

Margaret’s family history with the Show stretches back more than 100 years, starting with her great-grandfather, Joseph Andrew Chapman who showed Dairy Shorthorn at the Show in 1910.

Margaret first participated in showing herself in 1944 at the Red Cross Agricultural Show held in York where, aged five, she won her first rosette with British Friesian calf, Herrington Ketchup. She visited the Great Yorkshire Show six years later, helping with the preparation of livestock when the Show was held in Malton in 1950.

Margaret’s love of cattle came from her upbringing on the family dairy farm in Bishopthorpe near York. She would spend seven years in New Zealand before coming home and taking up a role alongside her father, Frank Chapman, in the pedigree cattle export business.

In the 1970s, Margaret was in charge of the business’ livestock exports to Canda, USA and New Zealand, and she hosted buyers from places as far flung as Japan, Russia, Libya and Kuwait. Margaret travelled to many of the world’s most off-the-beaten-track countries as part of the trade, up until BSE brought a halt to British livestock exports, all whilst keeping close ties with the Great Yorkshire Show.

Margaret first started stewarding at the Show in the early 1970s as an assistant ring steward. She followed in the footsteps of her father, Frank, who found success showing British Friesians, winning Champion Friesian in the 1950s. Frank was also a member of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s Council, its governing body, and assisted then Chief Cattle Steward Frank Abbey.

In 1985, Margaret was one of only two females to be invited to the-then all-male pre-show dinner.

Margaret became Chief Cattle Steward of the Great Yorkshire Show in 2008, a key role which, each year, involves organising hundreds of exhibitors, around 50 stewards and dozens of judges, coordinating the Grand Cattle Parade in the Main Ring and overseeing various cattle breed National Shows.

In 2008, Margaret introduced the Blythewood Pairs Trophy, awarded to the best pairs of cattle in the beef and dairy sections. It was a Show that was visited by the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Margaret hosted many Royal visitors to the Show over the years and on this occasion, she accompanied Her Majesty during the Grand Cattle Parade.

For the 160th Great Yorkshire Show in 2018, Margaret’s cattle knowledge was crucial in the design of the GYS Craven Heifer, a 6ft galvanised steel sculpture created by Whitby-based sculptor Emma Stothard. The sculpture was a recreation of the Craven Heifer, the largest heifer ever shown in England in the 1800s that was born on the Bolton Abbey Estate.

Although Margaret’s heart was with the cattle, she also used to help with the rosettes and prize cards, packing them for most sections in the run up to the Show. An avid proof-reader, she and her great friend Cynthia Hall would often visit the Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s offices in the weeks before the Show to help compile the stewards’ books for judging.

Margaret’s story was documented by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society last year, when she said: “I’ve made a lot of friends over the years and seen a lot of people come down the generations; grandfathers, fathers, and now a new generation. They’re all good memories, each and every one of them, because I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”