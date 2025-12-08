Japanese Prints in York: Full Details Revealed

York Art Gallery, Opening February 2026

‘Making Waves: The Art of Japanese Woodblock Print’ will take centre stage at York Art Gallery from 27 February – 30 August 2026 in a stunning display of Japanese art and culture. Over 100 striking and iconic works from renowned artists, including Katsushika Hokusai, Utagawa Hiroshige and Kitagawa Utamaro, amongst many others, will create a visually impressive display and provide intriguing insight into the history and development of Japanese woodblock printing.

‘Making Waves’ will offer visitors the chance to see Hokusai’s ‘The Great Wave off Kanagawa’, one of the most recognisable and celebrated artworks in the world. This original print has been generously lent to York Art Gallery by Maidstone Museum for the duration of the exhibition.

Selections from York Art Gallery’s own extensive collection of Japanese prints, some of which have never been exhibited before, will be proudly displayed throughout the exhibition. These will accompany a range of incredible loans from regional and national institutions, such as early printed books from the British Library, stunning kimonos from Durham Oriental Museum, and a mesmerising selection of prints from Maidstone Museum and the British Museum. By bringing together a fantastic group of artworks, armour, costume and printed materials, the exhibition will bring the colourful world of Japanese prints to life for visitors.

Covering over 300 years of printing history, from the 17th to 21st centuries, ‘Making Waves’ will place particular emphasis on the heyday of Japanese woodblock printing in the 18th and 19th centuries. The exhibition will invite visitors on a journey through the origins and techniques of early printmaking, before looking at major themes including the ‘floating world’ of urban entertainments, the beauty of the Japanese landscape, legendary heroes and seasonal celebrations. Finally, it will explore how print artists responded to major changes in Japanese society, from Japan’s development into a modern industrial nation in the late 19th century through to the present day.

Contemporary Japanese woodblock prints are featured in the show, including several works by the current President of the Royal Academy of Arts, Rebecca Salter, which she creates in collaboration with Sato Woodblock Workshop, Kyoto. The exhibition will also include Japanese woodblock prints depicting the North York Moors by Scottish-based artist Laura Boswell. Visitors will likewise see works by London-based artist Nana Shiomi, whose 2001 print, ‘HOKUSAI’S WAVE (Right) – Happy Carp’, will be displayed alongside the very woodblocks Shiomi used to produce it, allowing visitors to gain a vivid understanding of the technical process of printing.

Entertainment and festivals, folklore and seasons, and travel and adventure all play a major role in these vibrant and technically advanced images. These dynamic designs remain popular centuries later and capture the imaginations of generations worldwide.

Eleanor Jackson, Curator of Fine Art at York Art Gallery, said: Making Waves will showcase an outstanding selection of Japanese woodblock prints spanning centuries of creativity and artistry, alongside other spectacular items. To bring them together in this way has been a privilege and we are so excited to unveil the exhibition in February. The support of national and regional museums as well as contemporary artists has been instrumental in allowing us to tell the story of this gorgeous art form. We are grateful to them for lending their precious works to York Art Gallery for this exhibition.

The exhibition will extend into the York Museum Gardens, where an exciting new Japanese-style garden will be installed for the spring and summer months.

A Japanese dry garden, or ‘karesansui’, will be created in the space behind the Art Gallery, taking inspiration from traditional Japanese gardens with a contemporary interpretation linked to the history of the site.

Often called a ‘zen’ garden, the Japanese dry garden will be constructed simply using wood, stone and bamboo creating a space for calm contemplation, and inviting people to take time out from their day.

Steve Williams, Garden Manager at York Museums Trust commented: We want to encourage visitors to continue their journey beyond the four walls of the Gallery, leaving behind the ‘floating world’, as they connect with what we hope will be the meditative quality of our Japanese garden outside. Whilst the majority of the materials used will be hard landscaping, plants will create softer highlights in considered locations. Four blossom trees will feature in the garden in spring next year – three cherry trees and an apricot tree. Blossom trees hold a cultural significance in Japan, symbolising beauty, impermanence and renewal which reflect the transient nature of life. All the materials included in the Japanese-style garden have been sourced with the intention of longer-term use, and they will be repurposed elsewhere in Museum Gardens following the exhibition.

‘Making Waves’ will also be accompanied by an exciting and interactive programme of activities and events. Specialist talks from artists, makers and curators will take place on-gallery throughout the run of the exhibition. Interactive guided workshops for over 16s will also be available, allowing visitors to get to grips with printing techniques and create bespoke art to take home.

Siona Mackelworth, Head of Audience and Programme at York Museums Trust, said: The ‘Making Waves’ exhibition is designed for anyone, whether they have an interest in Japanese art, or indeed anyone looking to visit York Art Gallery and get creative. With specialist talks and workshops, to on-gallery interactives, the associated programme and events are designed for all ages to make connections to Japanese art and get involved with the Gallery. We are delighted to play host to more internationally important art, building on the success of our Monet and Morris exhibitions last year, and to share the stories and processes behind Japanese printing by showcasing technically complex and visually impactful artworks.

The Japanese art aesthetic extends into the Gallery’s two shops with a beautiful product range including prints, souvenirs and kimono jackets. For the creative, the shop will stock Kintsugi kits and sketchbooks, as well as themed gifts such as fun socks, chopsticks and lucky welcome soaps so visitors can take home a memory of the exhibition or give gifts inspired by this iconic and colourful art. Many of the products will display art from the Gallery’s collection or are sourced directly from Japan. In addition, a new print inspired by Japan and York Art Gallery has been created by York based artist Lincoln Lightfoot. The balcony ceramics shop will offer tea bowls and other handcrafted ceramics inspired by Japanese Pottery.

‘Making Waves: The Art of Japanese Woodblock Print’ will run from 27 February to 30 August 2026 and will be included in general admission to York Art Gallery.

For more information and to book tickets, head to www.yorkartgallery.co.uk. For more information on the exhibition, visit Japanese Prints in York