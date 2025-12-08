Beer Club raises over £2000 for Candlelighters

Last week, the long-running and popular Fat Badger Beer Club raised over Two thousand pounds for local Yorkshire charity Candlelighters.

Having been running for over 10-years, and started at the Fat Badger in Harrogate and now runs at the Skybar at the Group’s sister venue The Pickled Sprout and Yorkshire Hotel.

It saw over 270 guests attending the sell out monthly event, the last one before Christmas.

Guests enjoyed a 3-course meal paired with Blanc Beers.

A raffle was held to raise money and awareness for Candlelighters which supports children and families affected by childhood cancer. Candlelighters was formed more than 45 years ago with a mission to bring light to every family affected by childhood cancer across Yorkshire by providing emotional, practical and financial support, as well as bringing hope, by investing in vital research to improve the outcomes and lives of children with cancer.

Emily Wragg, Chief Executive of Candlelighters who attended the night said: We are so grateful of the amazing support of all the team at Fat Badger Group and for all those who came to the Beer Club last week and generously bought tickets and helped raise so much money which will help us deliver our important services to the children and families of Yorkshire. Having been kindly invited by the group’s MD Simon Cotton, to attend the October Beer Club as a guest, we had such a fantastic evening and Simon quickly offered to invite us back this month and lay on a raffle as a fundraiser and we can’t thank him and the team enough for this amazing support.

Fat Badger Group Managing Director, Simon Cotton said: We continue to do as much as we can to support local charitable organisations and having been introduced to the Candlelighter’s team through a mutual friend it was our pleasure to be able to do our small part in helping the raise both funds and awareness and I would like to pay particular thanks to all those who attend Beer Club every month for their continued support and kind and generous donations and are the real people who made this moment of kindness happen.

Fat Badger Group is an independent Hotel, Restaurant and Bar group operating 7 venues across North Yorkshire including Harrogate, York, Kirkby Fleetham and Whitby. Beer Club is run on the first Tuesday of every month in Harrogate and regularly attracts over 250 guests to a meal and Beer pairing with different guest Beer’s every month.