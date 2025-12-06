Two arrested following knife incident in Melmerby near Ripon

Two men have been arrested after a man suffered a serious knife wound in the village of Melmerby near Ripon.

North Yorkshire Police were called by the ambulance service at around 11.39pm on Thursday 4 December following a disturbance during which a man in his 40s sustained a serious injury to his neck. He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains at this time.

Two men, one aged in his 40s and one in his 50s, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in police custody at the time of writing.

It is believed all parties involved are known to each other.

Anyone who was in the village late on Thursday evening and witnessed a disturbance outside of the George and Dragon Inn who has not yet spoken to the police, is asked to contact the police on 101, reference number 12250228569.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.