Celebrate the county’s past by picking up a calendar for 2026

Eye-catching archive images celebrating the rich history of North Yorkshire’s landmarks have been chosen to feature in calendars with money raised from the sales to help support the county’s library service.

North Yorkshire Council’s library service launched the venture last year to showcase how towns have changed, and three editions featuring different archive photos sold out and raised about £1,350.

This year, four calendars have been unveiled, featuring photographs dating from the late 19th century to the 1950s of landmarks in Skipton, Selby, Knaresborough and Harrogate.

Staff and volunteers in Skipton have chosen images featuring people and animals, matching each photograph to its month by theme or weather. The images include celebrations for the Coronation of George V, the fire brigade, and an outing of a large old-fashioned coach.

The Harrogate branch has selected a range of well-known locations including the Pump Rooms and Valley Gardens, as well as lesser-noticed buildings on the Ginnel, Albert Street and West Street.

The Knaresborough calendar features photographs from its postcard archive, including views of the Market Square and scenes along the River Nidd. There is also a striking winter image of the frozen river beneath the viaduct, where people can be seen skating and walking on the ice.

Photographs donated by members of the public make up the Selby edition to showcase scenes that people may not be familiar with. They include the devastating flood in 1947 and fire at the town’s abbey in 1906.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “We were overwhelmed with the popularity of the calendars last year, and staff and volunteers have enjoyed sifting through more images to create 2026 editions.

“Archive images get people talking, capturing life among communities from bygone years across some of North Yorkshire’s towns.

“The calendars are the perfect gift for friends, family and loved ones this Christmas. The profits will go towards maintaining our vital library services.”

The calendars are on sale at Skipton, Selby, Knaresborough and Harrogate libraries for £6.

For opening times and contact details of libraries, visit North Yorkshire Council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/local-libraries