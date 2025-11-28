School pantries step up to support local families and cut waste

A school in North Yorkshire has joined a growing list of sites which are offering affordable and nutritious food to support pupils and their families while helping to reduce waste.

With guidance from North Yorkshire Council’s Healthy Schools’ Team, pupils and staff at Barwic Parade Community Primary School in Selby are now offering food supplies to local communities who can use it that otherwise might have ended up in landfill.

The pantry, which is open once a week at the Petre Avenue-based school between 3pm and 4pm, offers a wide range of produce including fresh fruit, vegetables, soup, bread, milk, eggs, biscuits, cereal, long-life milk, pasta, juice, sugar etc for just a few pounds per bag.

The goods are supplied by FareShare, the UK’s longest-running food redistribution charity, which sources surplus produce from supermarkets, farm and food producers.

While the primary school’s staff are aiming to provide a vital lifeline for families facing rising living costs, the scheme is also educating children about cutting down on food waste and how to contribute to a healthier environment.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for health and adult services, Cllr Michael Harrison, said: “Winter can be an incredibly challenging time for families, especially with the pressures of Christmas and the rising food and fuel costs. Everyone should be warm, safe and fed.

“It is encouraging to see schools playing their part to support households during these testing times and it’s also a fantastic opportunity for young people to learn about caring for their environment.”

The school’s headteacher, Sarah Dixon, added: “The launch of the food pantries is more than just providing food for local families. It is about building community relations, teaching children about sustainability and giving families access to healthy, affordable options.

“The pantry is self-sustaining, with the modest fees covering the costs of collecting, storing and redistributing the food. Volunteers play a key role in stocking and running the pantries, and pupils are actively involved – both as helpers and shoppers.

“We’ve had excellent feedback so far and we’re delighted to see this pantry not only offering vital support for those in need but improving their access to preparing nutritious meals.

“We are thankful to everyone who has visited and is continuing to support this worthwhile cause.”

Food pantries were last year opened at Greatwood Community Primary and Nursery School in Skipton and at Glusburn Community Primary School as part of a pilot programme to provide sustainable and affordable food supplies to help the increasing number of families facing financial pressures.

Since then, the initiative has grown and food pantries are now also operating at Norton Community Primary School in Malton and Malton Primary Academy.

North Yorkshire Council’s director of public health, Louise Wallace, said: “The introduction of these pantries mean food is not going to waste and it’s a real boost and heartening to see support for families helping with the cost of living.”

Meanwhile, building on their commitment to healthy living, pupils at Barwic Parade Community Primary School hosted a “Healthy Me Day” to inspire better lifestyle habits – highlighting the importance of nutritious choices and community wellbeing, as showcased through their school food pantry.

The event brought together a range of organisations all working in partnership to support pupils and their families. They focused on improving outcomes for families and opening doors to local services that can make a real difference in everyday life.

Miss Dixon said: “Throughout the day, our pupils took part in a variety of exciting, hands-on activities designed to help them learn how to live well and look after themselves. They explored how the heart works and how to keep it healthy, discovered how to spot hidden sugars in foods, and learned about managing portion sizes.

Physical wellbeing was also at the heart of the day. Children got active and tried out judo, netball and rugby, developing confidence and teamwork along the way.

Miss Dixon said: “Healthy Me Day was a fantastic example of what can be achieved when schools, families, and community organisations work together. We are incredibly grateful to all the partners who supported us in delivering such a rich and engaging experience for our pupils.”

More information about the council’s healthy schools’ programme or if a North Yorkshire school wishes to set up their own food pantry is available via email at healthyschools@northyorks.gov.uk