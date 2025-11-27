Santa’s Christmas Funland returns to the Yorkshire Event Centre this December, bringing families an indoor festive world packed with rides, real ice skating, Christmas activities and surprises.

Alex and Kennedy Crow, Managing Directors of Crow Leisure Group, said: Last year’s response was fantastic and showed that families want experiences they can enjoy together. Santa’s Christmas Funland is all about giving children the space to explore and giving adults a chance to feel that bit of Christmas magic again. We are proud to be bringing it back to Harrogate for another year.

Created by Crow Leisure Group, a family-run team known for large-scale Christmas events, the attraction brings back many of last year’s favourites along with new ways to play, explore and enjoy Christmas together.

Guests can enjoy an indoor ice rink with skate hire, Winter Forest mini golf, Candy Cane Lane inflatables, elf-led dance sessions, Elf Spinners, the Elf Village and a wide selection of rides suitable for all ages. These experiences are included in the standard ticket price, with optional extras such as bungee trampolines, games stalls and food and drink available to purchase separately.

At the heart of the event is Santa’s Grotto. Every child will have the chance to meet Santa, share their Christmas wishes and take away a small gift, including children under three. Grinchmas also returns for 2025 and will take place on selected dates, with the mischievous green character roaming the venue and delivering cheeky festive fun.

A dedicated SEN session will run on Friday, 19 December, offering a calmer and more spacious environment with carers attending free (one per booking). Additional registered carers can attend for a small charge, and key rides and attractions will be open unless noted for accessibility or safety reasons.

School sessions will run from Monday, 15 December to Friday, 19 December. These visits include unlimited play, Winter Forest mini golf, an Elf Village Panto Show, bouncy castles, letter writing to Santa, and time in the Christmas lunch tipi. Teachers and accompanying adults go free, with coach parking available onsite.

The Yorkshire Event Centre offers free onsite parking for more than 5,000 vehicles. The event is wheelchair accessible, with accessible toilets available throughout. Wheelchairs are not permitted on the ice rink. No outside food or drinks are allowed inside the venue, except for baby supplies, as this helps the team monitor allergies within an indoor environment.