Lemonade loving gran celebrates 101st birthday

A bubbly Harrogate gran says the secret to a long life is “a glass of lemonade a day”.

Introduced to the fizzy favourite by her mother when she was eight years old, Joyce Lynas has revealed she has a glass of lemonade every single day.

Joyce, who has two children, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren celebrated her 101st birthday with her children, Jennifer and James, with an afternoon tea and of course, lemonade at her home in Boroughbridge.

Born in Sicklinghall, Joyce’s first job was on the Harewood Estate where she joined her father to help milk cows. From farm to footwear, Joyce went on to work at a shoe shop in Wetherby, Joyce said, “I really enjoyed measuring the children’s feet for their new shoes.”

Joyce then went onto be a supervisor at a toy factory on the Thorpe Park Trading Estate – her job was to check the toys were assembled correctly.

Joyce added: My mother used to make homemade lemonade – I can still remember the taste today. Ever since then I have had a glass a day – I like most lemonades, but the clear variety is my favourite.

Since August 2021, carers from Springfield Healthcare North Yorkshire have visited Joyce on a daily basis, helping her with personal care and enabling her to stay in her home.

Jemma Ellis Service Lead from Springfield Healthcare North Yorkshire added: We loved celebrating Joyce’s big birthday with her and her family – she requested afternoon tea which we were delighted to help make happen. Joyce is never without a glass of lemonade and she always offers us a glass whenever we visit her at home.

Joyce’s son, James added: We all enjoyed the afternoon tea – it really nice to celebrate together. Thank you to the team at Springfield Healthcare for organising such a memorable afternoon for mum.

At nearly 101 years old, Joyce still has a zest for life; enjoying dancing, as well as knitting, bingo and ironing.