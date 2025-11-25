Christian Aid supporters in Ripon raised £370 at Christmas Fair, in support of families living through conflicts

The international development charity has launched its Christmas Appeal and supporters are getting involved by taking part in carol concerts and other festive events.

Ripon’s Christian Aid Group joined in with a stall at the Christmas Food and Gift Fair at Ripon Cathedral on 21-22 November.

Stall organiser Dorothy Gray explained: The Christmas Fair was organised by the Cathedral, with over 100 stalls including ours for Christian Aid offering preloved and donated goods for sale. The total for the two days was £370. The Lucky Dip was very popular, with only a very few items left at the end. Also, we had several Cinderellas who wanted a shoe bargain, but their feet didn’t fit the shoes that caught their attention! Purchases from the stall will help people with immediate needs – for instance, £3 could buy the mosquito net that protects a child from contracting malaria and £13 could buy the tarpaulin, ropes, hammer and pegs which make a shelter for a family who’ve fled their home. The funding also supports people in the long term to develop sustainable incomes which increase their resilience to the many challenges they face. Many thanks to all helpers and customers!

This year’s Christmas Appeal for Christian Aid is focusing on the plight of the millions of people forced to flee their homes because of conflict, and the charity is sharing stories from communities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the largest country in sub-Saharan Africa.