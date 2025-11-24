Signing of Kyle Jameson with Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town AFC has announced the signing of defender Kyle Jameson on a short-term deal.

The 27-year-old signs having spent the previous two seasons at Newport County where he made 42 appearances for the Exiles.

Kyle said: I’m made up to be here and can’t wait to get going.” Revealed Jameson. I like to get on the ball and play, take pride in my defending and give everything I can for the club! It’s a great set up here and the lads are a top bunch so I’m really excited to be here.

Jameson was on the books of Southport, Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion as a youngster, but would make his professional debut with Barrow in the National League.

More National League experience came with AFC Fylde, before Jameson joined Oldham and experienced EFL football with The Latics.

The six-foot-three centre back had a brief spell at Tranmere Rovers before Newport, and has impressed new Manager Simon Weaver so far.

Simon Weaver said: He’s trained well, looked fit and eager and has had good experience in this level.” Explained Weaver. He’s a very mobile centre half and at 27 should be coming into is peak years, he’s already shown on trial how hungry in his and how much he wants to prove a point.

Kyle will wear the number 23 shirt at Town and is available for this weekend’s clash with Walsall, subject to FA and EFL approval.