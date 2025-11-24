Local North Yorkshire Conservative councillor resigns from party

Councillor John Mann has said he has resigned from the Conservative Party.
He is Councilor for Oatlands & Pannal Division at North Yorkshire Council.
There are 90 councillors in total now:
- Conservative: 42
- Liberal Democrats: 13
- Labour: 10
- Green: 4
- Reform UK: 3
- Liberal: 1
- Independent: 17
Councillor John Mann, Oatlands & Pannal Division, North Yorkshire Council, said:
With a heavy heart, I have just written to the Conservative Party local office to resign from the party.
My concerns are focused on the national political situation, the current state of the Conservative Party at Westminster and its continued diminishing prospects for the future.
It seems that the party, which I have been a supporter of for decades, is slipping away with every new national opinion poll; and appears to have no overarching vision or coherent set of ideas to revive and renew our failing state.
For the foreseeable future, I will sit as an Unaffiliated Independent in the North Yorkshire Council chamber; and will continue to represent and work for my constituents in Oatlands & Pannal Division.