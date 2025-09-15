Yorkshire Mayors renew calls for new Northern railway revolution ahead of 200th anniversary

Three Yorkshire mayors have renewed calls for the government to back a new railway revolution for the North ahead of 200th anniversary celebrations later this month.

Earlier this year Lord Blunkett led a review of the region’s rail connectivity and helped launch a £14billion long-term plan that called for investment in newer trains, major stations and upgraded lines, to increase capacity, frequency and speed on a number of key routes.

With unreliable and poor performing services holding Yorkshire back, his report set out the urgent need for funding to overhaul creaking Victorian infrastructure. He said this would unleash the region’s full potential and provide a huge boost to the country’s economy by delivering jobs, growth and new housing. The review also called for faster and more frequent connections to the rest of the North, building on the current Transpennine Route Upgrade.

This week, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith, representing a combined population of 4.6million and 190,000 businesses, joined Lord Blunkett to urge the case ahead of a government decision on rail infrastructure funding expected later this month.

They are making the call for a new rail revolution for the North exactly two weeks before the country celebrates the 200th anniversary of the modern railway, and as the Mayors prepare to meet other Northern leaders in Darlington to discuss transport issues on Monday (15th September).

Lord Blunkett said: It’s time for the government to back Yorkshire by committing the level of rail investment our region has missed out on for far too long. Having a railway that is fit for purpose will let the White Rose Mayors get on and deliver their ambitious plans for growth. Speeding up journeys and making services more reliable will not only benefit commuters and businesses, but leisure travellers enjoying all that makes Yorkshire such a special place.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, said: After years of neglect to Yorkshire’s railways, the Government must take this opportunity to help us deliver the accessible, reliable, and affordable rail services that our regions need and deserve. Poor rail connections are holding us back. Just one train an hour between Scarborough and York is a huge barrier for people living in our coastal communities. The recent announcement of a new station at Haxby is a welcome start, but we must keep the momentum up, with more trains and station improvements between York and the coast, and increased capacity at Northallerton, that will better connect communities across Yorkshire, the North and beyond. We’re ready to make it happen and start bringing the benefits of a properly integrated rail network to our residents, visitors, and the economy.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: People in Yorkshire deserve better than the creaking, unreliable network that we currently have, which is why we’re calling on government to back our ambitious vision for a railway that works for everyone, from communities to businesses. To fully deliver our growth ambitions we must solve debilitating capacity and connectivity issues. We need investment in Leeds station, electrification for Sheffield to Leeds and a new through station in Bradford city centre. A reliable rail network that passengers can actually rely on is a vital part of our plans for a greener, better-connected, modern region.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: For too long, we haven’t had the investment we need when it comes to our railways. Sheffield station will be at capacity from December, yet it remains the largest city in the UK without electrified rail. That means our communities are still relying on outdated diesel trains that are less comfortable, break down more often, and add to the clean air challenges we face in the city centre. And while Sheffield and Leeds are less than 30 miles apart, we currently have only one fast train an hour connecting those two great cities of the north. That’s not just inconvenient, it’s holding us back. Delivering four fast trains an hour as part of Northern Powerhouse Rail would unlock over a million extra journeys a year, boosting jobs, growth, and opportunity across the whole of Yorkshire. We need stations that are fit for the future, and infrastructure that matches the ambition of our people. Because this isn’t just about trains, it’s about getting Yorkshire back on track.

Yorkshire’s Plan for Rail was launched in May at a special event in Leeds attended by councillors, industry figures and representatives from passenger groups.

The report set out a credible and affordable package of investment in new and accessible stations, more modern rolling stock, improved services in the short term, upgrades to unlock capacity at key stations, the development of strategic schemes to transform connectivity between the North’s major centres in the long term and increased powers as part of the devolution agenda to drive change.

It focuses on the need to deliver faster, more frequent and reliable train services by increasing capacity at Leeds, Sheffield and York stations, building a new city centre through-station for Bradford and a mainline station at Rotherham, carrying out upgrades and electrification between Leeds and Sheffield, and increasing the frequency of services for places such as Scarborough, the Esk Valley, Penistone Line and Wakefield district’s Five Towns.

In June’s Spending Review the Chancellor announced government’s plans to take forward its ambitions for Northern Powerhouse Rail and a decision on funding is expected in the coming weeks.

Since then the government has given the go ahead for two proposals in the plan for rail: a new station at Haxby and upgrades to the Penistone Line between Huddersfield and Sheffield.

The review has also received the backing of prominent business leaders in an open letter to the Chancellor, including CEOs and directors at Magtec, Stephen Joseph Theatre and Leeds United Football Club.

The review of rail connectivity follows the signing of the White Rose Agreement by the three Mayors to champion Yorkshire and work together across key areas where they share mutual priorities, from achieving good growth to keeping their communities safe.