Lovett Care appoint new Home Manager at Fairfax Care Home

Lovett Care has appointed Sharon Oldfield as Home Manager at Fairfax Manor Care Homeon Wetherby Road in Harrogate.

Sharon has worked in both the NHS and Social Care sector since 2009 and was more recently manager at a Yorkshire care home where she and the team proudly achieved an Outstanding rating from CQC.

She holds a Level 5 Diploma in Leadership and Management in Social Care and has been recognised both regionally and nationally with award wins, including Front Line Leader and Regional Registered Manager.

In her new role, Sharon is looking forward to meeting all residents and their relatives, getting to know them personally, and she is committed to building on the strong foundations already in place at Fairfax Manor, ensuring it continues to flourish.

Sharon said: I am both excited and honoured to be joining the wonderful residents and team at Fairfax Manor. I am passionate about delivering high standards of care in a safe, compassionate and responsive environment and firmly believe that happy, well-trained staff are at the heart of everything we do.

Dawn Collett, Deputy Managing Director at Lovett Care, said: We are thrilled to welcome Sharon to Fairfax Manor. With her impressive career in care, we are confident she will do a superb job as home manager, leading the team with expert guidance and looking after residents with a personal touch.

Sharon lives in Harrogate with her husband, their two cats and new puppy. She has two grown up sons, who have recently flown the nest, and away from work, enjoys spending time with friends.

Fairfax Manor provides residential, dementia and respite care in a luxury living environment.