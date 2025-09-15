Businesses urged to brave the elements for The Big Harrogate Sleepout

Harrogate charities Harrogate Homeless Project (HHP) and Just ‘B’, are calling on local businesses and the community to brave the elements and take part in The Big Harrogate Sleepout on Thursday 2 October 2025.

This fundraising event returns for its second year, raising vital money for those facing homelessness and bereavement in Harrogate and across North Yorkshire.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural Sleepout – which raised over £2,500 –the organisers are urgently calling on the local community to get involved in making a real difference. We have already seen teams from last year signing back up and look forward to welcoming back Raworth’s and Titan Wealth Management.

Both charities are in need of extra financial support during what are challenging times for the charitable sector.

Richard Cooper, Chief Executive at Harrogate Homeless Project, said: We wanted to partner with Just B because we both support people when they are at their most vulnerable – when they have lost a loved one and when they have lost a home. Our joint venture will mean that vulnerable people will be supported through their darkest days often when they can see no way through their loss. Last year’s Sleepout was a brilliant show of community spirit – and this year, we’re aiming even higher. The involvement of the local business community is what makes this event truly special. We’re pleased to be returning to Harrogate Rugby Club and invite even more organisations to take part.

By spending one night under the stars at Harrogate Rugby Club, businesses and individuals will help raise vital funds to support services like HHP’s Springboard Day Centre, No Second Night Out programme and Just ‘B’s emotional wellbeing work with children, young people and adults – including those facing or at risk of homelessness.

Harrogate Homeless Project

Homelessness can happen to anyone! Emily came to Harrogate Homeless Project after her partner died and his family took possession of the home they’d shared, leaving Emily at an incredibly low ebb, feeling as though she had nowhere to go and with little hope. Harrogate Borough Council pointed her in our direction and, after spending a few nights in No Second Night Out, moved into a hostel room.

Over time, Emily regained her sense of self, revealing a lovely sense of humour and an appreciation of the support that was offered. Emily went from strength to strength, staying on top of her bills and budgeting her limited funds and keeping in touch with her family. Emily’s dream was to secure a Council flat which would be her permanent home. Just over 18 months after coming to HHP, Emily received the news she’d been waiting for – a one bedroomed Council flat was offered to her and she happily accepted.

Emily’s support worker worked with Emily and the Council’s tenancy support team to help her move to her new flat. With assistance from other local charities and statutory funding, HHP helped Emily furnish her flat with all the essentials such as a washing machine, cooker, fridge-freezer, bed and sofa. Emily is really happy with her new flat and extremely grateful to the staff at HHP for getting her back on her feet.

Emily is still in touch with HHP and her support worker continues to do some outreach work with her while she settles into her new life.

Harrogate Homeless relies heavily on community donations to fund its work and donations from this event will help us work towards our vision to put an end to homelessness in Harrogate.

Clare Schmidt, Director of Client Services at Just ‘B’, said: We’re so pleased to be one of the charities to benefit from The Big Harrogate Sleep Out, following the success of last year’s event. Just ‘B’ is funded by the generosity of supporters and funders, with events like this ensuring our bereavement support can continue being here for children, young people and adults across North Yorkshire. This includes the homeless community, where we know that unresolved grief often plays a big part in the complex lives of many homeless people. People who are homeless have often lost their trust in the wider community. Therefore, supporting an individual who is homeless through our Just ‘B’ service, means creating a safe and supportive space where the person learns to trust us enough, to open up about their bereavement experiences.

Harrogate Rugby Club will once again host the event, offering a secure space for the night and supporting the wider community effort. Tents are permitted should these be required, we are keen there are no barriers for people to enter. Participants can expect a programme of community-led activities, food and refreshment, team-building and reflection.

For more information about The Big Harrogate Sleepout 2025, visit: The Big 2025 Harrogate Sleep Out Tickets, Thu 2 Oct 2025 at 19:00 | Eventbrite

Just B

Just ‘B’ supports hundreds of people each year, throughout Harrogate and the wider communities of North Yorkshire. Rob, who received support from Just ‘B’ after the sudden death of his wife Karen, shares his personal experience of grief in the hope that it helps others feel less alone, whilst encouraging more people to support Just ‘B’ through The Big Harrogate Sleepout. Karen, who struggled with her mental health, sadly died by suicide in 2020.

Rob describes how bereavement left him feeling lost, grieving not only for Karen but also for the future they had planned together. With the help of Just ‘B’ and further therapy, he found ways to talk openly about his feelings, rebuild his identity, and remember Karen with love.

He now encourages others to seek support, reminding them there is no right or wrong way to grieve: “You move forward but you never move on. It’s ok to experience whatever you’re experiencing.”

Just ‘B’s support is entirely community-funded and the charity relies on the generosity of grants, partners, those who access its services and events like The Big Harrogate Sleepout to continue providing its vital services.

Ian Swann, Operations Director at Harrogate Spring Water, who returns to the Sleepout for the second time, said: We’ve seen first-hand how powerful it is when businesses across Harrogate come together for a cause. The Sleepout is not just about one night – it’s about showing solidarity, raising awareness and funding the services that catch people when they’re most in need. We’re proud to stand alongside Harrogate Homeless Project and Just ‘B’ this year and urge the business community to get behind the event. It’s a unique opportunity for teams to step outside of the boardroom and do something meaningful together.

David Brown, Solicitor at Raworth’s said: It was amazing to be part of the first-ever Big Harrogate Sleepout last year and to increase awareness of the reality so many face. The togetherness everyone showed that night was fantastic, and here’s hoping that we can raise even more than last year’s £2,500 total for such an inspirational initiative.

Alternatively, you can show your support by sponsoring those people already taking part, by donating through the online platform below –

https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/campaign/big-harrogate-sleepout