Home Office submit planning submission for Leeds student accomodation to be used for immigrants

Leeds City Council has confirmed it has received a planning submission from the Home Office in relation to a building in Headingley that is currently used as student accommodation.

The Home Office has advised the council that the submission is part of wider central government efforts to reduce the reliance on hotel use for those seeking immigration.

If approved, the submission will permit the building – Mary Morris House, on Shire Oak Road – to be used as accommodation for non-students.

The council does not own the property, with its possible use by non-students being a Home Office-led initiative.

The submission – which has been published on Leeds’s public access planning system – is currently being considered by council officers, with a decision expected at some point in October.

The council has informed local residents’ groups of the potential change in occupancy at Mary Morris House and is committed to further engagement with the community on this matter.

It should be stressed that Mary Morris House is currently occupied by fee-paying students.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: Leeds is a welcoming city which has been built on the values of tolerance, unity and respect for one another and we remain committed to upholding those values. We hope the announcement of these details today will reassure local residents that we will be engaging fully with them with regard to the Home Office’s proposals for Mary Morris House.

As set out on Leeds’s public access planning system, the Home Office is seeking a Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development in relation to Mary Morris House.

This certificate is a legal document that confirms a proposed use of land or a building is lawful and does not require an application for planning permission.

The award or otherwise of such a certificate is based solely on factual evidence and planning law, not the planning merits of the proposed use.